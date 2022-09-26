A World of Wonders

Welcome to the realm of surprises where something wonderful happens at every moment of every stay

Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 4:47 PM

Located on the crescent of The Palm, next to Atlantis, The Palm, Atlantis The Royal is an unparalleled destination, that is sure to attract visitors and those who appreciate the good things in life. Building on the resort started in 2016 and is stretched over an area of 406,000 square metres. There are 795 guest rooms and 102 suites, including 44 suites and penthouses with private infinity pools. Surging 43 storeys into the sky, the new iconic landmark has been designed by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists. It is an imposing and jaw-dropping structure, meant for the discerning guest with a desire and appreciation for luxury. Destined to be a permanent feature on the Dubai skyline for decades to come, the resort is built upon an attentive and personalised service philosophy that is delivered in an exclusive environment, unlike anywhere else. The resort also features a 5,000 m2 holistic spa and wellness area including fitness, steam and sauna facilities. The Aquaventure Waterpark is the world’s largest.

There is something for everyone at the resort. Featuring a collection of elegant rooms, signature penthouses and suites crowned by a 90-metre sky pool, Atlantis The Royal is blessed with stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea. In addition to 17 world-class restaurants, these feature a wide variety of celebrity chef restaurants, more than anywhere else in the world. Additional awe-inspiring experiences include fountains that breathe fire as well as the region’s most comprehensive wellness facility, offering curated holistic, aesthetic and science-based treatments.

If you are looking for something to spark all your senses, you have come to the right place when you visit Atlantis The Royal. There are miles of private beaches and pools overlooking the vast horizon. Guests are taken on a journey of surprise and discovery, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn.

Highlights

Designed by one of the world’s most pre-eminent architecture firms, Kohn Pederson Fox Associates (KPF)

1. 795 Room resort which surges 43 storeys high with unparalleled views over the Arabian Sea and Palm Island

2. 6 Signature Penthouses - the most exquisite stay experiences in the world

3. 231 ultra luxury Residences with private elevators and pools

4. Luxury interiors designed by Sybille De Margerie, one of the world’s leading interior architects

5. Home to 93 swimming pools in total across the resort and residences, including a 25-metre lap pool, adult pool, family pool, dynamic Cloud 22 sky pool, 44 Suite infinity pools and private resident pools

6. Water features and Skyblaze Fountain, the region’s first fire meets water spectacle, created by WET Design

7. Largest privately-owned stretch of continuous beachfront in Dubai at over 2km

8. Lobby sculpture ‘Droplets’ - an original artwork at 11.5 metres tall, consisting of 5.5 tonnes of stainless steel, representing the first cool drop of rain in a dry desert

9. Home to 4 large aquariums in the lobby and lobby bar, holding a total of 600,000 litres of water

10. The lobby bar features the world’s largest jellyfish tank with over 4,000 jellyfish

11. Atlantis Dubai is a premier dining destination with the largest collection of celebrity chef branded restaurants in the world, sharing a total of 50 restaurants across both properties, with Atlantis The Royal home to 17 restaurants featuring 8 headed by celebrity chefs

12. AWAKEN Wellness - a 3,000m2 world-class holistic spa and well-being experience, with Hammam Sensorium, hypnotherapy treatments, halotherapy salt caves and snow sauna

13. The world’s largest waterpark, Atlantis Aquaventure, voted number 1 in Europe and the Middle East

14. One of the world’s largest open-air aquariums, The Ambassador Lagoon, home to 65,000 marine animals