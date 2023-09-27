A World Beyond Pregnancy: Caring For Your Health After Childbirth

From preconception to postpartum, a woman’s health undergoes remarkable changes. Aesthetics and plastic surgery can play a major role in helping mothers regain confidence and address physical changes well within their reach

By Kushmita Bose Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM

Welcoming a new life into the world is an extraordinary experience, marked by a multitude of physical and emotional changes for a new mother. From the moment of childbirth, a woman embarks on a transformative journey, not only caring for her newborn but also navigating her own postpartum recovery.

Postpartum Care: 360 Mommy Makeover

As a mother-to-be, it’s crucial to receive comprehensive antenatal care. However, beyond pregnancy, there’s also a growing emphasis on postpartum services that focus on restoring confidence and well-being. Post-delivery, women often find their bodies radically altered. They generally notice loose skin, sagging breasts, and stretched stomach muscles. The

‘Mommy Makeover’ refers to a set of procedures, which typically includes an abdominoplasty (otherwise known as a ‘Tummy Tuck’), a Breast Lift/Breast Augmentation, and Liposuction which helps women regain their confidence and get back to the desired shape. At Medstar Specialty Hospital, we understand the emotions and help mothers get back their confidence.

Most women who are unhappy with their post-pregnancy body do their best to follow an exercise regimen and healthy diet in an attempt to solve their problems, but this doesn’t always help. Stubborn fat deposits (like the ‘baby pooch’ that effects the abdomen) can combine with pregnancy-related skin and muscle laxity to create unsightly abdominal skin sagging. In many cases simple procedures like liposuction and tummy tuck can resolve these problems and restore a woman’s body to its pre-pregnancy best.

While liposuction can be performed on a wide range of body parts (including the hips, arms, buttocks, back, neck, and face), new mothers often use it to target fat deposits on their thighs and stomachs, since both areas are highly impacted by pregnancy and breastfeeding. The tummy tuck on the other hand is a procedure that flattens your abdomen by removing excess fat and skin, and by strengthening the abdominal wall.

Breast sagging is one of the most common post-pregnancy complaints and can bring about significant changes in a woman’s body. Breast augmentation and/or a breast lift can help restore the volume and shape of your breasts involving implants to increase the size and fullness of the breasts, while a breast lift can help lift and reshape sagging breasts.

Aesthetic Gynecology: A Focus on Intimate Wellness

Post pregnancy, one of the most common concerns that women have is the appearance and functional issues of their intimate areas. However, modern

advancements in cosmetic procedures now offer women the option to address these concerns through intimate area whitening and vaginal rejuvenation. A new field of medicine known as aesthetic gynecology aims to addresses the intimate concerns and well-being of women.

Childbirth and the natural aging process can lead to changes in vaginal tone and appearance. These changes may include a loss of elasticity and muscle tone, which can impact a woman’s comfort and confidence. Vaginal rejuvenation procedures offer a solution by enhancing comfort, function, and aesthetics. Through advanced techniques, these procedures aim to restore the natural vitality and

resilience of the vaginal area. By doing so, women can experience improved physical well-being and a renewed sense of confidence.

