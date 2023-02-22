A well aligned strategic partnership

Solpro Mayonnaise for professionals

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 10:48 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 10:51 AM

Transeuro General Trading LLC, Dubai has signed the contract with Russian conglomerate Rusagro by entering into imports and exports of agro products such as sunflower oil, coffee beans, wheat, meats etc. and the distribution rights for HORECA product sales in UAE and the region.

Solpro multi-purpose Sunflower oil

Rusagro Group is Russia’s largest vertically integrated agricultural holding company. It is currently the market leader in crop, oil, and fats production. The group’s land bank consists of 637 thousand hectares. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Rusagro’s agriculture business line is among the top three largest sugar beet producers in Russia.

4 OIL CRUSH PLANTS

With an overall capacity of up to 4,5 thousand tonnes of oilseeds per day

RIVER TERMINAL

(Balakovo – Saratov region, river Volga provides access

to Baltic, Black and Caspian Seas)

2 OIL AND FATS PLANTS

(Saratov and Ekaterinburg)

2 R&D CENTRES

(Saratov and Ekaterinburg)

13 GRAIN ELEVATORS

(One of the leading grain operators in Russia)