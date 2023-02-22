A well aligned strategic partnership

With more than three decades in the business, the seafood company has developed a reputation for delivering on its word
Transeuro General Trading LLC, Dubai has signed the contract with Russian conglomerate Rusagro by entering into imports and exports of agro products such as sunflower oil, coffee beans, wheat, meats etc. and the distribution rights for HORECA product sales in UAE and the region.
Rusagro Group is Russia’s largest vertically integrated agricultural holding company. It is currently the market leader in crop, oil, and fats production. The group’s land bank consists of 637 thousand hectares. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Rusagro’s agriculture business line is among the top three largest sugar beet producers in Russia.
4 OIL CRUSH PLANTS
With an overall capacity of up to 4,5 thousand tonnes of oilseeds per day
RIVER TERMINAL
(Balakovo – Saratov region, river Volga provides access
to Baltic, Black and Caspian Seas)
2 OIL AND FATS PLANTS
(Saratov and Ekaterinburg)
2 R&D CENTRES
(Saratov and Ekaterinburg)
13 GRAIN ELEVATORS
(One of the leading grain operators in Russia)
