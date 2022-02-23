A Wealth of Knowledge

Narjess Boubakri, PhD, Dean, School of Business Administration

Excellent rankings, world-class facilities and international collaborations underpin business and finance programmes at AUS

The School of Business Administration (SBA) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has built a strong reputation for outstanding business and finance education. At the undergraduate level, the school offers a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in which students can major in accounting, economics, finance, management, management information systems or marketing. The school also offers a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. For either of these programmes, students can select a minor from across the university, allowing them to pursue their interests in anything from arts or sciences to engineering or design. For graduate students, Master’s programmes are offered in business administration, accounting and finance. A PhD in Business Administration (PhD-BA) has also recently been added to the portfolio, allowing students to pursue the highest levels of business education. AUS has partnered with the prestigious Darla Moore School of Business (DMSB) at the University of South Carolina to deliver the PhD-BA, allowing students to travel to the United States for part of their studies.

"Welcome to the School of Business Administration (SBA) at the American University of Sharjah (AUS). We invite you to learn more about what our school has to offer, and how it has prepared students from across the world for success in the business world. SBA has educated business professionals, who are now leaders of industry, entrepreneurial stars at the forefront of innovation and pioneers of some of the UAE’s most exciting nation-building initiatives. Find out why our graduates are sought-after by the region’s most prestigious employers and are at the helm of organisations the world over," said Narjess Boubakri, PhD, Dean, School of Business Administration.

SBA students enjoy impressive facilities, including an Interactive Trading Floor (ITF), a technologically advanced facility designed as an exact replica of a trading floor in a typical Wall Street or DIFC investment firm. The ITF offers students access to the same Bloomberg Terminals, live feeds, industry software and analytical tools as professionals. The hands-on learning offered by the ITF is one of the reasons Bloomberg has named SBA a Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner. AUS is one of only 35 universities worldwide, and the first in the MENA region, to be awarded the prestigious accolade. To become an Experiential Learning Partner, universities must integrate Bloomberg courses into their curricula, and have at least 100 students complete Bloomberg Markets Certification each year.

The strong performance of SBA’s programmes in international rankings evidence the business school’s international acclaim. The university is number one in the UAE for business and economics (Times Higher Education, 2021). According to QS World University Subject Rankings 2021, AUS is number one in the UAE and among the top 200 globally for accounting and finance, and among the top four in the Middle East for business and management studies. The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is among the top 10 in the MENA region, and among the top 250 in the world, according to the QS Global MBA Rankings, 2022.

Ayesha Siddiqi, Graduate, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Major in Management, Minor in Psychology

"Even though I was a passionate business student, I was very interested in psychology, and I was able to pursue both my academic interests. This, along with the great professors at AUS, motivated me to achieve a place on the Dean’s and Chancellor’s List, which was an experience that in turn motivated me even more."