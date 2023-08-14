A Vibrant Home Away from Home in Sharjah's Heart

Discover the fusion of cultures, aromas, and warmth that makes 'Mini Pakistan' the beloved hub for Pakistani expats and cultural enthusiasts alike

NA100116-MS-SHOPPING – shop owner are standing outside for asking shoppers to come inside their shop at Rolla market in Sharjah – Photo by M.Sajjad – for afkar story

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 5:41 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 5:43 PM

Nestled within the vibrant heart of Sharjah's bustling market, there lies a captivating enclave affectionately known as "Mini Pakistan." This charming district in UAE captures the essence of Pakistan's rich culture, vibrant traditions, and warm hospitality. As you stroll through the bustling streets, you'll find hues of Pakistani culture, tantalising aromas from traditional Pakistani cuisine, supermarkets, and vibrant shops offering everything from intricate textiles to exquisite jewellery, creating a delightful fusion of two nations' cultural treasures. Sharjah's famous 'Mini Pakistan' street creates a deep bond between Pakistan and the UAE, inviting all Pakistani expats to feel like a home away from home.

Gulraiz Yaseen, Managing Director, Pakistan Supermarket, Sharjah

Treats For Everyone

During my brief visit to the bustling streets of Rolla Market with a Pakistani friend, my attention was immediately drawn to the charming tea stalls serving the renowned Karak tea. I couldn't resist taking a sip, and it instantly transported me to the lively vibes of Lahore and Karachi.

My friend had always raved about the famous Pakistani sodas, and being curious, I knew I had to try them out with her. True to her word, she took me to the ultimate destination for this experience: Pakistan Supermarket in Sharjah. That first refreshing sip of chilled Pakola was like heaven, quenching my thirsty mouth and throat. Trust me, having it with a twist (slanty) adds a delightful dimension to the taste. It's a perfect combination to satisfy your thirst and curb your hunger.

While exploring the aisles of the supermarket, I came across Gulraiz Yaseen, the Managing Director of the store. Observing the bustling crowd and hearing the lively chatter, I couldn't help but ask him about the secret behind the immense popularity of Pakistani Supermarkets in the UAE.

Yaseen shared, "Since our establishment in 1987, and being the pioneers, we have now become the largest Pakistani ethnic store in the UAE. We pride ourselves on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables, imported daily by AIR from various cities in Pakistan, such as Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Peshawar. For expats, our store offers a taste of home, as they can experience the same fresh produce they love right here in the UAE, with just a two to three-hour flight.

Our supermarket boasts a wide range of Pakistani food items, including pickles, masalas, desserts, and even candies for the little ones. We also offer traditional items and sporting goods. The imported Pakistani meat, both mutton and beef, is also highly popular and appreciated by our customers."

While engrossed in conversation with Yaseen, I suddenly realized that my friend had disappeared. In my search for her, I found myself in the fruits and vegetables section, where I spotted her enthusiastically shopping for mangoes. The aroma of the mangoes was delightful, and I couldn't resist the temptation to purchase dozens of them, considering its mango season.

Being aware of the ins and outs of mangoes, Yaseen enthusiastically suggested: "Oh, you should definitely try our mangoes. They are in such high demand that they're pre-booked before the season even begins. Customers eagerly inquire about the arrival of the next AIR shipment. It's the variety of mangoes we offer that makes them famous, as these specific types, like Saroli, Chanusa, Anwar Ratol, Doseri, and Langra, can only be delivered by air."

Yaseen's explanation was convincing enough for me to purchase the mangoes. But I didn't stop there; before leaving, I made sure to try out Nimco Mixes, frozen snacks, and desserts as well.

The Tasty Lanes of Sharjah

Jhanzeb Yaseen, Owner, Nawab Restaurant

It was nearing 2:30 pm, a time of day and those familiar with me are well aware of my deep appreciation for food. The scorching heat and the weariness from the local shopping I'd done with my friend left me yearning for an authentic culinary experience. That's when I spotted the renowned Nawab Restaurant. The moment we stepped inside, the delightful aroma of spices enveloped us. Without wasting a single moment, we engaged with the restaurant attendant to discuss the menu. Following his suggestion, we ordered the BBQ platter and the Charsi Mutton Karahi. Let me assure you, after indulging in the food, it was nothing short of a culinary masterpiece. The flavours of Pakistan danced on my taste buds, leaving me astounded, while my friend was completely enamoured with the dishes, describing them as the perfect blend of home-cooked flavours.

Listening to her effusive praise and savouring the taste myself, the journalist in me couldn't resist the urge to chat with the owners. I wanted to uncover the secrets behind the incredible culinary delights served at the restaurant. Jhanzeb Yaseen, the owner, shared his insights, saying, "Our standout creation undoubtedly has to be our renowned 'BBQ Platters.' These platters epitomize the essence of Pakistani barbecue, offering tender and flavorful cuts infused with our unique blend of spices and marinades. The Platters feature an assortment of items, including Seekh Kababs, Malai Botis, and Fish Tikkas, among others. They come in various sizes suitable for groups ranging from three to six individuals. Among our signature karahis, the 'Charsi Mutton Karahi' and 'Mutton Shinwari' hold a special place on our menu. The Charsi Mutton Karahi boasts a harmonious balance of succulent mutton pieces sautéed in a rich blend of spices and served in a traditional Karahi, while the Mutton Shinwari brings the rustic flavours of the Pashtun region to life with its aromatic and hearty preparation."

A fusion of two nations' cultural treasures unfolds as you wander through the lively streets, where the tantalizing aromas of traditional Pakistani cuisine mix with the vibrant offerings of shops and markets, creating a home away from home for Pakistani expats and a delightful experience for all. From refreshing Karak tea to mouthwatering mangoes, and from the renowned Pakistan Supermarket to the savory delights of Nawab Restaurant, this journey through Mini Pakistan is a treat for the senses, capturing the essence of Pakistan in the heart of the UAE.

Come and Cherish

Rolla Market, lovingly dubbed "Mini Pakistan," warmly embraces Pakistani expats with an unparalleled sense of familiarity, creating a heartwarming ambience that truly feels like a home away from home. The vibrant streets come alive with the sights, sounds, and tantalizing aromas of traditional Pakistani cuisine, reminiscent of the bustling markets back in Pakistan. Every corner echoes the shared heritage, from spirited conversations in Urdu to the rich cultural offerings in local shops. The vibrant community, filled with fellow Pakistanis, creates an oasis of belonging, a place where cherished traditions are celebrated, and the essence of Pakistan thrives in the heart of the UAE.

Below is a collection of poignant quotes from the market's stalwart shop owners, each a timeless storyteller of their decades-long journey within these vibrant lanes.

Muzammil Khatri, chief operating officer at Khatri Food Spot, said this area is deserved to be declared a 'Mini Pakistan in the UAE'. "We don't feel homesickness here especially over the weekend as a lot of families visit the area to enjoy Pakistani food," he said.

Similar views were expressed by a shopkeeper at Al-Hajaj Grocery who said: "We feel very comfortable in this area and consider this 'our home away from home'."

Mohammed Shahbaz of Al Nasseb Bakery said this area is one of the favourite hotspots not only for Pakistanis but also for Asians and Emiratis as well.

"There is a variety of food outlets in this area and it is equally popular among Pakistanis, Indians, Emiratis and other nationalities residing in Sharjah, Ajman, and Dubai," he said.

"We offer over a dozen variety of breads and everyday deal customers from all nationalities," he said.

The sales executives at Mathaq Alzafran Pastry and Manarat Pakistan Meat Shop said this area is popular among Pakistanis because they found here every product they used back home.

"We have fresh meat and our customers regularly visit the shop even from Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah," the sales executive said.