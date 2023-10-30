A Unique Blend of Culture, History, and Natural Beauty

Explore the rich tapestry of Morocco where vibrant cities to stunning landscapes makes it a truly unique destination

Hassan II Mosque Casablanca

Morocco is a country that offers a unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty. Whether you’re interested in exploring its cities, visiting its stunning beaches, or immersing yourself in its rich cultural heritage, Morocco is a destination that has something to offer everyone. It is a country that has been shaped by its unique history, geography, architecture and flavourful cuisine. Its culture is a fusion of ancient traditions and modern influences, making it a unique and captivating family destination. Moroccan hospitality is recognised all over the world. The people are known for their warm and welcoming hospitality. It is common to be offered mint tea and snacks when visiting someone’s home. The concept of ‘the guest is a king’ is deeply ingrained in Moroccan culture. Morocco is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, which encompasses a diverse range of landscapes, from deserts to mountains, coastlines, and lush oasis.

Most Notable Natural Attractions

The Ourika Valley

Located in the High Atlas Mountains, this lush valley is known for its waterfalls, traditional Berber villages, and beautiful gardens. It’s a popular day trip destination from Marrakesh.

The Sahara Desert

A breathtaking landscape of vast dunes and unique rock formations. Erg Chebbi and Erg Chigaga are two of the most well-known dune fields where travellers can experience camel treks and spend a night under the starry desert sky.

Atlas Mountains

The Atlas Mountains extend across Morocco, with three main ranges: the High Atlas, Middle Atlas, and Anti-Atlas. These mountains are home to picturesque valleys, snow-capped peaks, and traditional Berber villages. The High Atlas, including Toubkal National Park, offers hiking and trekking opportunities.

Dades and Todra Gorges

These magnificient canyons are carved by rivers through the High Atlas Mountains. The gorges feature towering red cliffs and are popular for hiking and rock climbing.

The Dakhla Peninsula

On the Atlantic coast, the Dakhla Peninsula is a kitesurfing and windsurfing heaven, with its lagoon and sandy shores. It’s also a paradise for birdwatchers.

The Ziz Valley

This valley in eastern Morocco is known for its palm groves and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. It’s a part of Morocco’s ‘Route of a Thousand Kasbahs,’ with many historic kasbahs and fortresses.

Merzouga and the Pink Lakes

Merzouga is a gateway to the Sahara Desert and its iconic dunes. Nearby, you can also find the unusual pink lakes of Dayet Srji, which get their pink hue from the high salt content and microorganisms.

Akchour Waterfalls

Located near Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains, the Akchour Waterfalls offer a refreshing escape and hiking opportunities. The turquoise pools and lush surroundings make for a picturesque setting.

The Anti-Atlas and Anti-Atlas Geopark

This region is known for its unique geology, with exposed rock formations that have been shaped by millions of years of erosion. It’s a prime location for geology enthusiasts and hikers.

Morocco offers a Rich And Flavourful Cuisine

Morocco is renowned for its rich and flavourful dishes, which are a delightful blend of influences from Arab, Berber, Mediterranean, and African culinary traditions. The use of spices like saffron, cinnamon, cumin and ginger and, herbs, a combination of sweet and Savory Flavors are key elements of Moroccan cooking. Moroccan food is not just a source of sustenance; it’s a cultural and social experience, often bringing people together for memorable meals and gatherings.

Famous Dishes

Couscous: It is a staple in Moroccan cuisine. It is often steamed and served as the base for a variety of stews and tagines (slow-cooked dishes).

Tagines: It is a slow-cooked stew, named after the conical clay pot in which it is traditionally cooked. Tagines come in many varieties, including lamb, chicken, beef, or vegetable, and often include a mix of ingredients like preserved lemons, olives, and a blend of aromatic spices.

Pastilla: It is a savory-sweet pie typically made with pigeon or chicken with layers of flaky pastry, almonds, sugar, and cinnamon, with a dusting of powdered sugar on top.

Harira: It is a hearty soup made with tomatoes, lentils, chickpeas, and various spices. It is a traditional Moroccan dish often consumed during the holy month of Ramadan to break the fast.

Mechoui: It is a whole roasted lamb, often prepared for special occasions and celebrations seasoned with spices like cumin and coriander.

Kefta: Kefta, or seasoned ground meat (usually beef or lamb), is formed into small patties or skewers and grilled or cooked in stews.

Moroccan Tea: A symbol of hospitality: Morocco is famous for its hospitality, and it’s a tradition to offer tea to guests stopping by. It’s the drink of friendship and hospitality that doubles as an act of generosity.

Tanjia: It is a unique Moroccan specialty made by cooking lamb meat in a clay urn along with flavorings such as saffron, cumin, garlic, lemons, and olive oil. The dish is especially popular in Marrakesh, where the urns are filled with all of the ingredients, then placed in the coals to slowly cook overnight until the meat is so tender that it falls off the bone.

Popular destinations

Menara Garden Marrakech

MARRAKESH

Marrakesh undoubtley is a tourism capital of Morocco as it offers a mix of history, traditions, landscapes, tasty food, nice weather and luxury life. Centre of the city revolves around the famous Jemaa El Fna square and the Koutoubia, the largest mosque in the city. This is the perfect place to dive into the heart of the Moroccan culture.

Jemaa El Fna Square

Marrakesh is also known as the city of luxury, thanks to its famous palaces, 5-star restaurants, luxury hotels & spa like the Oberoi Hotel and charming riads (traditional houses) in the Medina.

Amongst others, there is the Mamounia and its enchanting gardens, the luxurious Royal Mansour, Namaskar Palace, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Fairmont Royal Palm.

The visitors should also stroll around Majorelle Gardens, fashion legacy of Yves Saint Laurent and Berber artistry museum. Below are some of the popular desinations in Marrakesh:

Taghazout Beach

The Agafay Desert: Located south of Marrakesh, Agafay will dazzle you with its desert expanse as far as the eye can see its light and its breathtaking views.

Mount Toubkal: The visitors can climb Mount Toubkal — highest peak in North Africa with 4,167 metres height.

Ouzoud Waterfalls: Those who love adventure should visit Ouzoud Waterfallls area to enjoy swimming and mountain biking on canyoning.

Casablanca

Morocco’s largest city is a vibrant and modern metropolis with a range of tourist attractions and cultural experiences to offer. Here are some popular tourist destinations in Casablanca:

Hassan II Mosque: The Hassan II Mosque (Mosquée Hassan II) is a prominent and iconic religious and architectural landmark in Casablanca. The minaret of the mosque is particularly notable, standing at 210 metres, making it the tallest minaret globally and featuring a laser beam pointing towards Makkah.

Corniche Ain Diab: The Corniche is a beautiful promenade along the ocean with an array of cafes, restaurants, and nightlife options. It’s a great place for a leisurely walk or to enjoy the sea views.

The Royal Palace of Casablanca: While the Royal Palace is not open to the public, its grand architecture and surrounding gardens make it a noteworthy landmark in the city. Visitors can take pictures from the outside.

Casablanca Cathedral: This historic cathedral, also known as the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, is an architectural gem that offers a glimpse into Casablanca’s colonial past.

Tangier Cap Spartel

Tangier

Tangier is a city in northern Morocco and Cap Spartel is a prominent coastal area located near the city. It is a port city located on the Strait of Gibraltar. The Medina features a maze of narrow streets, colourful markets, and historic landmarks like the Kasbah, the American Legation Museum, and the Grand Socco Square.

Cap Spartel: Cap Spartel is a picturesque cape located a few kilometres west of Tangier along the Atlantic Ocean coastline, known for its stunning natural beauty, with rugged cliffs and scenic views of the sea. At Cap Spartel, you can find the Phare Cap Spartel, a lighthouse that was built during the colonial period. The area around Cap Spartel is also known for its caves and rock formations that have been shaped by the sea over time.

Taghazout

Taghazout is a small coastal village in southwestern Morocco, located approximately 20 kilometres north of the city of Agadir. It is primarily known for its beautiful beaches and has become a popular destination for surfers and tourists. The village is famous for its consistent and excellent waves. There are surf schools and rental shops, making it an ideal place for both beginners and experienced surfers.

Essaouira

Essaouira

Essaouira’s Medina (old town), including Sqala de la Ville, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an excellent example of a late-18th-century fortified town. The Sqala is an integral part of the city’s historical and cultural significance. It is a well-preserved defensive structure that once protected Essaouira’s harbour. The Sqala offers panoramic views of the city, the port, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Blue city — Chefchaouen

Chefchaouen

It is often referred to as the ‘Blue City,’ and is located in the northern part of Morocco. It is situated in the Rif Mountains and is known for its distinctive blue-painted buildings and stunning mountainous landscapes. The predominant use of blue paint on its buildings creates a striking visual effect.

Morocco looks forward to welcoming you and your family to our country.

For more details, please visit www.visitmorocco.com/en.