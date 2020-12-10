A UK University That Promises a 360 Degree Learning Experience

It's so much more than a world-class education at Middlesex University Dubai.

What makes a university stand head and shoulders above the rest? In a world that offers countless opportunities to pursue qualifications, students are looking for a transformative student experience that will push them to reach their goals and unleash their potential in a rapidly-growing and competitive marketplace.

The programmes offered at Middlesex University Dubai are developed in consultation with industry to ensure that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge that are increasingly sought after by employers. Learning is also enhanced through lectures delivered by prominent guest speakers from leading organisations across the UAE and worldwide.

"At Middlesex University Dubai, we understand that the importance of applying theory and knowledge to practice is paramount to the success of our graduates," said Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai. "Our faculty is made up of academics and professionals with a wealth of industry experience, which ultimately enables our students to gain valuable insight into how the knowledge learnt within the classroom is then implemented in the real world."

The university's rigorous academic programmes are combined with cutting-edge teaching and learning, leading research, and exciting and rewarding co-curricular activities; including sports and social activities.

"Getting involved in activities and events outside of the classroom is where we really begin to see students thrive," added Dr Fernandes. "This is where they build confidence and make the most of the exciting experience that university has to offer. It really is a transformative time of our students' lives."

Valeria Gonzalez joined the International Foundation Programme last year, travelling from Mexico to study in the UAE. Speaking of her experience at the university, she said, "Middlesex University Dubai has definitely surpassed my expectations. Faculty are very supportive and make sure that I am learning and reaching my potential."

Students who are looking to start their university experience early can take advantage of Middlesex University Dubai's January 2021 intake.

Whether students are looking to study at foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate level, the January 2021 intake allows students to begin their studies earlier and progress to the next level of their education in September 2021 - ensuring that no time is wasted. Programmes on offer include the International Foundation Programme, BA Honours Business Management (with seven pathways to choose from), BA Honours International Business, MA Human Resource Management and Development, MSc Strategic Marketing, MSc Corporate and Marketing Communications, MSc Banking and Finance, MSc Data Science, MA Education, and highly reputed MBA with 11 pathways.

Middlesex University Dubai offers two modes of study for its January intake: Blended Learning (a combination of online and face-to-face classes) and Distance Learning (100 per cent online), giving students the flexibility and adaptability they crave. The delivery of each programme is facilitated through the implementation of state-of-the-art teaching and learning platforms such as MS Teams, while rigorous health and safety measures have been put in place on campus to ensure the safety of both students and staff.

To provide prospective students with all the information they need ahead of the new year, Middlesex University Dubai is hosting a range of virtual events, from masterclasses to open days throughout December. Students and their families can also visit the campus where they can take a campus tour and meet with the university's Admissions Team who can guide them through the application process.

Students joining the foundation or undergraduate programmes can benefit from a range of excellent scholarships and grants of up to Dh90,000. Postgraduate students can also avail a 10 per cent Postgraduate Study Grant towards their total tuition fees. Professionals who opt to boost their skillset with an MBA or an MA in Human Resource Management and Development will receive a grant of 20 per cent.

Find out more about where Middlesex University Dubai could take you this January 2021.

Visit: https://bit.ly/36PtOZZ