A Trustworthy Partner

Ranjit Meghji Ved, Director, LM Exchange

The remittance and exchange house has earned a distinguished name for itself with high quality service and offerings

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:22 AM

LM Exchange (LME) is one of the oldest and leading foreign exchange and remittance brand in the UAE. Since the inception in 1970, LME continues to provide quality financial services in foreign exchange, remittance and payroll solutions, to its individual and corporate customers. On a daily basis, LME serves 5,000+ customers through 14 strategic locations spread across the country. Over the time, LME has broadened its vision, mission and values to encapsulate changing customer demands and business environment.

In 2020, LME celebrated the golden jubilee and continues to ensure sustained business growth and customer happiness. As an ambitious organisation, we are always seeking potential business opportunities in and out of the UAE market.

LME has partnered with world-class financial service providers from all the major corridors and embraced latest fintech solutions to capitalise on state-of-the-art technology and shareholders requirements. Currently, LME is empowered to provide money transfer facility to more than 180 countries all over the world and trading in all the major foreign currencies. With an objective to support local and international communities and as a part of our corporate social responsibility, LME has been working in tandem with entities within and outside of the UAE. This includes activities such as participation in disaster relief activities, financial literacy campaigns, food distribution programmes, blood donation campaigns and assistance to special need kids, etc.

With more than 50 years of market exposure, LME has positioned itself as one of the trusted financial service providers in the market. This is evident as 70 to 80 per cent of our business is generated from active customer base. Since 2010, LME has been a member of Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) to improve and ensure quality of its customer service. Today, LME is a trustworthy name among remittance and exchange industry for its outstanding customer service. Our rich experience and strong commitment always have been the key attribute of our workforce. LME employs multi-cultural and versatile workforce to understand and identify customer requirements better and serve them with best suitable products.

LME’s exceptional performance in incorporating quality and excellence has been recognised with numerous awards and recognitions, this includes Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA), Preferred Remittance Centre of the Year (Filipino Times) and other accolades from multiple associations and NGOs. The Dubai Quality Appreciation Award 2022 is latest among them and a true representation of our journey towards excellence.