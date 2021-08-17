A trusted name for immigration needs

The immigration firm provides its clients with a hassle-free and seamless visa application process for overseas career opportunities

Y-Axis is one of the world’s largest B2C immigration firms. It is committed to helping people achieve their global ambitions. The company offers services to help people migrate to several countries which include Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, the UK, Germany, the USA, and Canada making it a leading visa agent in the UAE.

In the past two decades, Y-Axis has grown to become the one of the world’s largest career consultant, with over 40 offices spread across India, the UAE and Australia.

Clint Mark Khan, director, Y-Axis Middle East, said: “Our core competence lies in being a career counsellor. People approach us with a dream that they have aspired for all their lives, while some even come with their last hopes pinned on us. What we do impacts lives and livelihoods and that is why we take our job very seriously.

Clint Mark Khan, Director of Y-Axis Middle East

“Clients trust our brand and appreciate the transparency in our processes, which is backed by a proper legal agreement. Our global resettlement services offer end-to-end solutions allowing you to land in any country and experience our support until you settle down permanently. We have deployed a cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) solution — Salesforce.com — and our telephone system is powered by 3CX.”

Y-Axis Middle East is registered with the office of Migration Agents Registration Authority (Mara) for Australian immigration and the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), the national regulatory body that oversees Canadian immigration professionals.

“We are bound by the code of conduct stipulated by these authorities,” says Khan. “We are also associated with some of the biggest brands in the industry such as Salesforce.com and operate as the British Council’s trusted partner and an IELTS testing centre, so whenever you think about overseas careers and visas, think Y-Axis.”

Our fully transparent process makes us a trusted immigration consultant. Our counselling and streamlined visa application process ensures both your time and money are well-spent and you get value for what you invest. We take the time to go over your preferences and requirements and suggest the best options for you.

Y-Axis’ agents work exclusively and personally with each client to help them with the procedure as well as teach them about the prerequisites, decide on the best nation to move to, and complete the required assessment.

Y-Axis helps its clients to avoid hassles in the visa application process and become successful. Its fully transparent process makes it a trusted immigration consultant. Y-Axis’ counselling and streamlined visa application process ensures both clients’ time and money is well-spent and they get value for what they invest. The company is aware of the latest updates in immigration policies and laws, based on individual profiles and preferences.