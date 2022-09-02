A Trusted Name

AAK Musthafa, Managing Director, AAK Group of Companies

Starting from a single shop, the company has thrived and grown in the region on the strength of its dynamic leadership

Looking back over the last three decades of success in the business, AAK Musthafa, Managing Director, AAK Group of Companies, credits his father MoideenKutty Haji, Chairman of the company for making him venture out of his comfort zone and learn the intricacies of the business by starting with the basics.

Musthafa is quick to point out that the story of the company would be incomplete without acknowledging the vision and courage of his father who travelled by sea in 1967 and reached Dubai to start his journey. After working for a sponsor a couple of years, MoideenKutty started managing a vegetable shop independently. This turned out to be the first step towards his entrepreneurship journey, which in 1980, developed into a wholesale shop under the name AAK. Thus, AAK Group of Companies was incorporated in 1980 by its current Chairman, P. MoideenKutty Haji with the head office at Central Fruits and Vegetable Market, in Dubai. Over four decades, the company has emerged as an expert in the field. The company is well-known as wholesalers, distributors and marketers for premium quality, branded food products such as fruits, vegetables, eggs and other foodstuff products in the Middle East and Asian Countries.

The company imports / procures quality fruits, vegetables, foodstuff and fresh chicken eggs from all over the world, with all its suppliers being certified producers and growers who meet the highest standards in their respective countries. The company holds a large number of consistent customers all over the GCC and Asian Countries with the strong commitment towards providing the quality to its valuable customers with high quality fruits, vegetables and other food products. The company’s experience in handling bulk orders and meeting targets as per the given schedules has enabled to efficiently meet consumer needs and to provide them the quality at a very competitive price.

Today, the company as a whole has a yearly turnover of more than $330 million and is rapidly increasing its business. The total strength of the employees is more than 850 and is spread all over the UAE, Oman, Qatar and KSA, ensuring prompt service and quality. Based on the excellence of its past experience and services, the company has introduced its products at retail markets with new brands such as Al Kadi eggs, Al Hana Eggs, KOKO Classic, etc. To provide its consumers a unique shopping experience and to meet their daily requirements, the company started their own retail stores by the name of AAK Freshmarket. While the foundation of the company was laid by his father, AAK Group of Companies really took off when AAK Musthafa joined his father in Dubai and decided to enter the business in 1993. Talking about the experience, he says: “Those days, it was not making any great profit, but slowly, I turned it around and changed the strategy.” Once again, Musthafa praises the training that he got at the start as the reason for success, he says: “ I was able to do this because I learned everything at the ground level when I started working in our shop.” Today, companies under AAK Group have around 25 wholesale shops in the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The company also has around 50 retail shops along with their own warehouses and cold storage facilities. Furthermore, the company procures and imports quality fruits, vegetables, foodstuff and fresh eggs from nearly 60 countries.

“Our experience in handling bulk orders and meeting targets as per the given schedules help us in efficiently meeting the needs of our consumers and providing them great quality at very competitive prices,” says Musthafa.

The company has recently established a new corporate office on their own land inNad Al Hamar. The inauguration of the office is expected to take place on January 2023. Furhtermore, the company already has a plan in place for opening AAK Malls. The first one in this project opened for customers in 2019 and more Mall projects are already in the pipeline.

Apart from business, which is a passion for him, Musthafa is also a fitness freak and regularly visits the gym. At the same time, he is also a foodie and likes to enjoy a variety of foods. Although he loves football, he has stopped playing it now. Earlier, AAK had a proper football team which competed in tournaments and won trophies including the Aslam Trophy. In social engagements, Musthafa is a member of IBPC and IPA. He is also the Treasurer of CH Centre, a Gulf-based charitable organisation, the Executive Director of Hope, a non-profit organisation working for children suffering from cancer in Kerala and also the Chairman of the Dubai chapters of various organisations including Ability Foundation for the disabled. Furthermore, he is the UAE Chairman of Care and Palliative.

Apart from his father, his family also comprises his mother Aminu, his sister Ramla, wife Thesni Banu and their four children.

