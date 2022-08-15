A Trusted Name

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

In the highly competitive retail market, one name consistently stands out, providing millions of expats a taste of home

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, popularly known as the ‘Masala King’, reiterated the fact that it is a proud moment and a momentous milestone for all Indians as India celebrates its Independence Day with the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav. “It is heartwarming to note that the government of India has launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence. As part of this, multiple events are being organised across the country. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is the latest addition to the list of initiatives under the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav. As part of this campaign, over 200 million tricolours will be hoisted on government offices, homes, schools, and other places between August 13 and 15. I am sure this initiative will play a vital role to enhance the patriotic fervor among all of us and infuse new energy,” he said.

It goes without saying that Al Adil Trading is the name that stands out in the highly competitive retail market. The full credit for this goes to Dr. Datar, who has built the most preferred retail chain through his hard work and dedication. His astute business sense and a strategically strong marketing brain have been instrumental in Al Adil Trading becoming the recognised leader in this segment. It is a known fact that Indians living in this part of the world by nature love to experiment in their cuisine, but at the same time, they still stick to the basic Indian taste that they have got used to right from their childhood and the main place where one can get the real Indian food products is Al Adil. Dr. Datar has been making life easier for food lovers with his wide range of spices, masalas, pickles, flours and pulses. By selling close to 10,000 food items through their chain of stores, Al Adil is the first choice and the most preferred name among Indian households in the UAE.

According to Dr. Datar, “We produce masalas, spices, pickles, flours, pulses and other Indian food items under the Peacock brand name. We sell packed flour in each of our outlets, which also has attached grinding mills. Catering mainly to the Indian expat community in the UAE, our customers range from households to five-star hotels, catering companies, Dubai Duty Free, inflight catering, hospitals and many more. We have our own manufacturing unit in Al Quoz Industrial area and Dubai Investment Park. Our stringent quality control measure have helped us win numerous awards and recognition.”

