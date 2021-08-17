A tropical escape

The land of islands delivers the greatest attractions in the country to ensure that you and your family enjoy the most thrilling time possible. Here is a list of the top favorite destinations that are guaranteed to pique your interest

With over 13,500 islands Indonesia has something for everyone, from historic temples, beautiful coral reefs, and active volcanoes to diving in untouched waters. This tropical place provides travelers with a plethora of possibilities to visit sites far apart from the crazy world. In the recent times, The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has introduced 'InDOnesia CARE', a mark of support for Indonesia's strong commitment to adopt cleanliness, health, and safety procedures across the tourism sector.

UbuD: Tourists flock to Ubud for its vibrant traditional performances and beautiful art galleries. You are bound to fall in love with the beautiful tropical rainforests, and other natural characteristics of Ubud, well known as the art and cultural capital. Don’t forget to explore the ancient temples, erdant hillsides and rice terraces in this Balinese town. One of the renowned places to visit in Ubud has to be the Tegallang rice terrace. Known for it’s beautiful scenery, this valley is a superb example of Bali's ancient old cooperative irrigation system that has created some of the most stunning terraced landscapes in Southeast Asia.

Bali: A kaleidoscope of gorgeous beaches, volcanic hills and numerous Indonesian temples, Bali is undoubtedly one of the most visited locations on the modern traveler's bucket list. Spend your days resting on some of Bali's greatest beaches and diving in the Coral Triangle, which is home to an incredible diversity of marine life. A visit to Seminyak is a must for all travel freaks as it is termed as one of the most elite holiday spots. The city draws well-heeled tourists from all over the world with its high-end stores and five-star restaurants, as well as its luxury resorts and spas. Relax by the beach while you gaze at the panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and the surfers who come to this region.

Kuta BEACH: Known for its active nightlife, Kuta gained popularity due to its bustling nightlife and party scene. Travellers flock to Kuta Beach and the region's resorts, which are perfect for people seeking exciting activities. It’s the perfect spot for surfing and ideal for novices who want to try their hand at the sport. The promenade is lined with charming cafés and eateries where you can grab a bite to eat or a drink while relaxing by the ocean. A visit to the Leeng Gwan Kuta Temple is a must as you are sure to be struck in awe by the vivid paintings and beautiful carvings of this Buddhist monastery.

Gili Islands: Fringed by the beaches and coconut palms, the Gili Islands are a significant attraction in Lombok, which has become increasingly popular among visitors in recent years. With a warm welcoming atmosphere and full of social birds, the social scene in Gili Trawangan is quite appealing. Not to worry if you are not a party animal! The scuba trips, free-diving lessons, and sunbathing areas will surely keep you entertained. Don't forget kayaking, which is quite famous in the Gills. During your stay, there are various yoga classes to choose from if you're seeking a place to reconnect with your mind and body.

Borobudur: This ancient temple is one of Indonesia's most well known and culturally significant sites. Built in the typical Buddhist mandala during the eighth century, the landmark is considered to be a Unesco World Heritage Site and is regarded as one of the most important Buddhist sites in the world. Borobudur is located in Yogyakarta, a historic Javanese city known for a plethora of cultural and historical attractions. For the best experience, visit during sunrise to witness the complex bathed in sunlight.

Lake Toba: The sheer size and beauty of Lake Toba is what makes it standout in a land of islands. Breathtaking from every angle, tourists can take in the views of the surrounding hills and rich flora that surround the volcanic lake. Roam the nearby villages and get familiar with the culture of Batak and its fascinating traditions. Sitting 900 m about sea level, Toba has a cool climate providing a respite from the city's heat and pollution. Situated on Earth’s largest caldera, Lake Toba is indeed a place that should be on your Indonesia bucket list.

Nusa Penida: Head to Nusa Penida if you're in Bali and want to do something different. This island, along with its neighbors Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, remains remarkably unexplored. The jaw-dropping cliffed coasts flanked by the ocean waters are the attractions here. The island's tourism is booming, with new hotels and restaurants springing up all the time. Penida is known for it’s iconic Instagram spots so if you are a fanatic photographer don’t forget to take some amazing snaps while you are there.