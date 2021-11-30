A Tribute to the Nation

On the UAE’s 50th National Day, Al Ansari Exchange shares a congratulatory note for the leadership and its people

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer — Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange is proud to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day alongside the country’s leaders and citizens. This occasion is a milestone that commemorates the nation’s accomplishments over the past five decades, highlighting the values of solidarity, positivity, generosity, harmony and peace that were instilled in us by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On this day, we would like to congratulate the UAE president His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates on 50 years of exemplary success.

As a country with bold and inspiring ambitions, the UAE is ready to advance its global status to become the world’s best on all fronts. Under the guidance and directives of our wise leadership, the UAE began preparing for the next 50 years. Today, we look to the future with confidence, as one community and we work together to build a more inclusive, progressive and sustainable society in the modern era.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “For the past 50 years, the country’s development journey has been tremendous. On this occasion, I would like to take the opportunity to reiterate our commitment to the development and prosperity of our nation and its people not only for the next 50 but for many more decades to come. At Al Ansari Exchange, we take great pride in serving the country’s citizens and residents. On behalf of the management and all the employees at Al Ansari Exchange, I would like to wish everyone a Happy 50th National Day.”