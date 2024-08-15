A Tribute to Freedom

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, popularly known as 'Masala King', attributed India’s Independence Day, celebration as a nation’s tribute to freedom. According to him, August 15 is a day of great national pride and unity. It is a time for and a very strong reminder of the innumerable sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. It is also a reflection of the enduring spirit of our nation’s struggle for self-determination. It can be categorically stated that this day has become a symbol of national rebirth as well as the triumph of Indian resilience and perseverance. Independence Day is not just about remembering the past, it’s also about renewing our commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy and justice,” said Dr. Datar.

According to Dr. Datar, India’s journey since 1947 has been one of remarkable achievements amid great challenges. “From the Green Revolution that transformed agriculture to the space missions that have placed India on the global map, India has made great strides in diverse fields. I strongly that every Indian should strive and contribute to the development of the nation and make India a leading global powerhouse. It is our responsibility to create a future where every citizen can enjoy the fruits of independence. All of us should be very well aware of our collective responsibility to safeguard hard-earned freedom and to work towards a brighter as well as a more prosperous India. I request everyone to come together to build a nation that not only reflects the dreams of our forefathers but also inspires future generations,” pointed out Dr. Datar.



