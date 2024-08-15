A Tribute to Freedom

On the felicitous occasion of the 78th India Independence Day, ESPA stands in salutation and celebration of the leadership and people of both India and the UAE
Dr. Dhananjay Datar, popularly known as 'Masala King', attributed India’s Independence Day, celebration as a nation’s tribute to freedom. According to him, August 15 is a day of great national pride and unity. It is a time for and a very strong reminder of the innumerable sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. It is also a reflection of the enduring spirit of our nation’s struggle for self-determination. It can be categorically stated that this day has become a symbol of national rebirth as well as the triumph of Indian resilience and perseverance. Independence Day is not just about remembering the past, it’s also about renewing our commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy and justice,” said Dr. Datar.
According to Dr. Datar, India’s journey since 1947 has been one of remarkable achievements amid great challenges. “From the Green Revolution that transformed agriculture to the space missions that have placed India on the global map, India has made great strides in diverse fields. I strongly that every Indian should strive and contribute to the development of the nation and make India a leading global powerhouse. It is our responsibility to create a future where every citizen can enjoy the fruits of independence. All of us should be very well aware of our collective responsibility to safeguard hard-earned freedom and to work towards a brighter as well as a more prosperous India. I request everyone to come together to build a nation that not only reflects the dreams of our forefathers but also inspires future generations,” pointed out Dr. Datar.
It goes without saying the contributions being made by Adil Trading, under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Datar and his team, to enhance the well-being of the Indian community, are much recognised. In the highly competitive retail market. Dr. Dhananjay Datar has built Al Adil as the most preferred retail chain, through his hard work and dedication. His astute business sense and strategically strong marketing brain have been instrumental in Adil Trading becoming the recognised leader in this segment. Dr. Dhananjay Datar has been making life easier for Indian food lovers with his wide range of spices, masalas, pickles, flours and pulses by selling close to 10,000 food items through the chain of stores. It is hence no surprise that Al Adil is the first choice and the most preferred name among Indian households in the UAE.
