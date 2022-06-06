A Touch Of Elegance

The Dubai skyline has welcomed its newest addition that stands as a bridge between the old and the new

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 12:17 PM

An impressive project, featuring two towers and one inverted tower, One Za’abeel majestically overlooks the World Trade Center roundabout. If we talk about the highway that goes in between towers, or the bold link bridge, or the top-class hotels with amazing finishes, the project is a continuous inspiration and wonder. Knauf welcomes this new iconic development in which the brand has collaborated as the gypsum board supplier. Nikken Sekkei, the reputed Japanese consultant working along with the Knauf UAE team, designed and specified Knauf for the drywall scope of the project. Due to the high performance, low weight and flexibility of design, the consultant opted for drywall partitions and ceilings, for both functional and aesthetic function. The design for the drywall partitions started in 2014 with Nikken Sekkei trusting Knauf to deliver this iconic project according to their expectations. There was a constant dialogue between the two on how to achieve the best solutions, while making sure not to compromise on quality and customising details to reach the design intention.

On completion, with over 100,000 square metres of Knauf boards, more than 500 hours of design and technical support and more than 600 hours of site inspections have been dedicated to this project. The final result bears the mark of exquisite quality and cleverness of design that Knauf has become synonymous with. Be it the partitions, shaft wall, linings, ceilings, or the column encasements, all are a testament to the excellence that people associate with the brand.

The Knauf team supported the project at all stages, assuring the smooth flow of deliveries even during the pandemic, providing materials, technical solutions and installation assistance. Starting with developer Ithra Dubai, Knauf thanks all contractors they worked with — ALEC Engineering and Contracting, Alec Fitout, AMM Technical Works, International Décor LLC, Depa Interiors, Khansaheb Interiors, Western International Insulation Materials LLC for their dedication and work. Not the least, the company extends thanks to Nikken Sekkei for choosing Knauf as the drywall provider to the project.

The Knauf Group today, is one of the leading companies in the building materials industry with 300 plants, 40,000 employees, and annual sales of 12.6 billion Euro in 2021. With the acquisition of USG, Knauf has also become the largest drywall manufacturer.