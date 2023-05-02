A Thriving Enterprise

Varughese Kallurumpil Chacko, Founder and Group Chairman, Pribu John, Group Director and Teeja PJ, Group CFO, Al Furat Group of Companies

Thirty-five years ago, a visionary entrepreneur had a dream of creating a company that would be a leader in its field. Today, that dream continues to live on through its industry-leading products

The cold chain industry in the UAE is growing rapidly due to increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics and storage services in the region. According to a report by ‘Research and Markets’, the cold chain market in the UAE was valued at $2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 12.5 per cent during the forecast period.

One name that stands out in this sector is that of Al Furat Group. The rise of this family business reflects the ethics of Varughese Kallurumpil Chacko, Founder and the Group Chairman of Al Furat, who started the company in a two-shutter shop. Over the years, as the cold storage facilities and transportation sector have undergone a huge transformation in the UAE, the new generation at Al Furat, led by his son-in-law Pribu John, Group Director and daughter Teeja P J, Group CFO, have taken up the responsibilities. Established in 1988 with more than three decades in the business, Al Furat Group has over the years, become a one stop solution provider for intelligent mobile storage solutions, cold rooms, polyurethane panels and specialised vehicles.

Keeping up with the best global standards, Al Furat’s home-grown range of products and services related to cold storage and transportation, has become a market leader in this space. Having served more than 10,000 happy customers in last 35 years and counting, the expertise of the company in the mobility division comprises refrigerated containers-freezers, refrigerated containers-chillers, insulated containers, dry containers, beverage carriers, skid mounted refrigerated freezer/chiller containers, delivery vans, specialised truck bodies, and car carriers among others.

“The importance of a reliable cold chain extends beyond the preservation of agricultural goods and encompasses

industries such as horticulture, floriculture, dairy, confectionery, pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, poultry, and meat processing. In the UAE, the cold chain market is experiencing rapid growth, as the country has emerged as a pivotal transshipment center in the GCC region, owing to its central location. The nation’s heavy reliance on imports to satisfy its food needs has underscored the need for cold chain infrastructure, a space where we assist businesses,” said Varughese KC.

Talking about the group’s product range in storage division, Teeja said: “We specialise in industrial cold rooms like, walk in chiller and freezer, medical cold rooms, skid mounted cold rooms, centralised refrigeration system, food processing plants (sea food, dairy, poultry, meat), blast freezer and chiller, hypermarket solutions, and remote monitoring and control systems.”

While the food and beverage sector constitutes the one of the largest industries that rely heavily on cold chain logistics, with products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, seafood, and frozen food requiring specific temperature and humidity conditions to maintain their quality and prevent spoilage, there are other industries too that rely on the services provided by Al Furat.

“The pharmaceutical industry also heavily relies on cold chain solutions for the transportation and storage of their products. Many medications, vaccines, and biological products require specific temperature and humidity conditions to maintain their efficacy,” said John adding the examples of the chemicals industry, the biotechnology industry, the agricultural industry, the cosmetics industry and the e-commerce industry as well.

“With a surge in local population and further economic growth, the demand for storage and transportation of FMCG products is on the rise and logistics companies require cold chain solutions to transport and store perishable & temperature sensitive goods,” he added.

With one of the largest factory in the UAE dedicated for light and medium duty vehicle conversion with 400,000 sqft of manufacturing facility, with zero outsourcing, Al Furat Group takes pride on being the complete cold chain solution provider, making it a single stop for all your cold chain requirements. “Our strength lies in our lasting bond with our clients. We have more than 10,000 happy customers till date,” said John. The group has four offices and service locations spread across the UAE, providing complete vehicle conversion and temperature-controlled product range.

The group enjoys industry leading quality certification from leading brands like Ford and Stellantis Group. “We have received ISO 9001-2015 certification and our in-house panel production meets the national food safety and quality guidelines, along with quality certification from DCL (Dubai Central Laboratory),” said John. He added that more than 80 per cent of the manufacturing components are imported from leading European suppliers and the group enjoys more than 65 per cent of the market share due to its industry leading products.

“There’s something to be said about a company who’s been in business for 35 years. In fact, it is rare to find manufactures with that kind of stability and longevity. Our stability is the result of our experience; experience that comes from working with our industry’s best and brightest,” said John.

“We are one of the fastest-growing cold chain solution companies in the region, who have adapted several sustainability and eco-friendly innovations, like replacing the traditional refrigerants with non-toxic and energy efficient ones. Familiarising customers with use of renewable energy sources such as solar power and wind energy to power cold storage facilities and transport vehicles. We’re constantly expanding our product and service offerings, introducing advanced monitoring systems and automation technologies, growing our infrastructure, and adding new employees to service the needs of our customers,” he concluded.

Speaking about the certification, John said: “The certification process itself was not a walk in the park. The engineering and development, production, quality control and after sales departments were all scrutinised in the minutest of detail. Checks were also carried out to ensure that Al Furat Group complies with every letter of the Stellantis and Ford body conversion guidelines. The result? A pass with flying colours.”

“It’s also good news for customers, since when they purchase an Al Furat product they can be sure that they’re buying a high-quality branded product. Ideally customised to every vehicle and installed to the highest possible standards. Certification means that the OEM warranty on the vehicle remains intact.” he added.