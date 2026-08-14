A taste of Karachi: Burns Road brings Pakistani street food to Dubai

Burns Road is a delightful addition to Dubai’s culinary scene. The restaurant opened its doors last year to food enthusiasts who know and enjoy the taste of authentic Pakistani cuisine.

The restaurant has been inspired by Pakistan’s original Burns Road food street. Burns Road in Karachi holds historical significance when it comes to authentic Pakistani food. The sizzling pans, the calls of vendors, the street-side seating and the bustling chaos are what makes it an iconic landmark in Pakistan.

It took meticulous research and endless hours of work to recreate the flavours and aromas of Burns Road. Dubai now, has a restaurant that brings back a sense of nostalgia for those familiar with the famous food street.

What started as a small-scale restaurant with seating for just 25 people has now expanded its seating capacity and also offers home catering with a personal touch.

In the words of the owner: “We realised the need to create a place that would offer the flavours of Burns Road to those who want to enjoy authentic Pakistani cuisine. Our recipes are authentic and sourced from centuries-old cookbooks.”