A Tale Of Hope And Healing

Born from a profound belief and driven by an unyielding spirit, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan’s visionary endeavour, the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), has become a symbol of hope that is reshaping Pakistan’s healthcare landscape

By Huda Hamid Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:11 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:13 AM

In the pulsating heart of Pakistan, a healthcare revolution has quietly unfurled over the past three decades. A testament to altruism and a beacon of hope, the incredible story of Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and his creation, the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), unfolds. Born from humble beginnings and fuelled by an unshakeable faith, it’s a tale that redefines the landscape of healthcare in Pakistan.

Rewind to a time when Karachi’s hospitals were soaked in an air of desolation. The economically disadvantaged grappled with the dual burden of disease and impoverishment. Often, they found themselves having to sell their livestock and, in many instances, their homes in desperate pursuit of medical treatment. The depth of their despair would sometimes go beyond the unimaginable as they pleaded with the doctors to let their ailing loved one die because they could not afford treatment.

The medical landscape was fraught with its own set of challenges. The concept of safe blood transfusion was practically non-existent. Blood was frequently sourced from ‘professional donors’, typically drug addicts, donating bi-weekly. Unsurprisingly, this blood was riddled with a host of infectious diseases. “The composition would contain everything but blood: hepatitis, HIV, malaria, syphilis,” Dr. Bari grimly remembers.

But change was afoot. In 1982, the establishment of Pakistan’s inaugural voluntary blood bank marked a turning point. Thus, began a journey of overcoming deep-rooted societal misapprehensions and cultural prohibitions surrounding blood donation. Progress was slow but steady, beginning with a single unit of blood donated daily to the present day, where hundreds of units are donated every day.

Riding on sheer faith, determination, and the benevolence of the Pakistani people, Dr. Bari’s dream morphed into reality in 2007. What began as a small 150-bed hospital in Korangi, Karachi, has today blossomed into an extremely impressive network. Currently, the Indus Hospital and Health Network consists of 15 hospitals, four regional blood centres, four physical rehabilitation centres, and 36 primary care sites across Pakistan. Beyond these static locations, the reach of IHHN extends through mobile vans, buses, and even a boat clinic, all traversing across Pakistan. Their mission is singular: to bring quality healthcare, absolutely free of cost, to underprivileged and marginalised communities.

The impact of IHHN is best appreciated by delving into the numbers. Each year, the network caters to over six million people, offering indiscriminate service to all who walk through its doors. Its Paediatric Oncology Programme stands out particularly, having treated over 12,000 children to date. Through this initiative, IHHN aims to elevate the country’s childhood cancer survival rate significantly. Not only does IHHN shine in routine service, but the network has also proven its mettle in times of national healthcare crises. Whether it was the Covid-19 pandemic or the devastating 2022 floods, IHHN stepped up. They reached out to over 868,000 flood victims, ensuring these individuals received life-saving healthcare in the affected districts.

As IHHN looks to the future, it has identified six areas of intervention to consolidate its services and outreach further. The first is an investment in creating a nationwide, integrated primary health network accessible to all, serving as a foundation for healthcare delivery. The second is to continue building healthcare capacity at secondary and tertiary hospitals, creating a continuum of care. The third area of intervention focuses on education and capacity building, marked by the upcoming Indus University of Health Sciences, composed of seven colleges. Research and development in healthcare form the fourth area, with IHHN aspiring to be a platform for evidence-based, innovative solutions from the medical community in Pakistan. A multi-sectoral approach forms the fifth area of intervention, a testament to IHHN’s belief in the power of collaboration for achieving greater impact in healthcare. Lastly, IHHN plans to focus on forging partnerships and alliances to address the

healthcare challenges that Pakistan faces collectively.

As a testament to these monumental achievements, IHHN is expanding its reach to meet the growing healthcare needs of the country. Currently, a state-of-the-art 1350-bed hospital is under construction to enhance the already existing 300-bed Korangi campus in Karachi, along with another 600-bed hospital being built in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.

One of the distinguishing features of IHHN is its embrace of technology. The network developed an ERP system in-house, making it Pakistan’s first paperless and cashless hospital network. Despite the tremendous operation involving thousands of employees, massive expansion plans, and a soaring budget, Dr. Bari remains determined. His fortitude is fuelled by the ceaseless prayers of his patients and their expressions of gratitude, such as that of an Afghani mother who prays daily for IHHN’s success and prosperity after they saved her only son’s life.

IHHN’s journey is a stirring testament to the immense power of faith, determination, and the innate human capacity to rally during times of crisis. It is a narrative of hope, illustrating the vast potential that Pakistan possesses to initiate continual change and progress, despite the many challenges it faces. It embodies a dream that not only consumed a man’s sleep but also transformed the lives of millions, making healthcare accessible and free for the most vulnerable. As IHHN broadens its mission and outreach, it continues to play a pivotal role in illuminating the path toward a healthier, more equitable future for Pakistan.