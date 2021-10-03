A Symbiosis in the Making

Lt Gen Al Hajji Abubaker Jeje Odong Minister of Foreign Affairs explains that strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and the UAE are on the agenda at Expo 2020

The Republic of Uganda has prided over our strong bilateral relations with the UAE. As a participation member in the prestigious Expo 2020, we aim to see this relationship grow stronger.

The Middle East, the UAE in particular, and Uganda have shared a conducive trade relationship with each other. Trade fairs and forums hosted by Uganda have seen encouraging participation from the UAE and have been a lucrative platform to build long-term business connections.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2009, trade between the two countries has seen significant increase. In terms of figures, exports from Uganda to the UAE increased from $300 million in 2009 to $1.85 billion in 2020. Investment figures have risen from $150 million to more than $800 million and remittances from the UAE now stand at $200 million*.

I hope our country’s participation in the Expo 2020 will further accelerate this growth and that trade will double in the coming year. We hope that the Expo 2020 will provide us the platform to herald new beginnings with current and target markets.

Uganda is one of the fastest growing economies in East Africa and offers immense opportunities for trade and business. The country has also been engaging in economic revolution currently prevalent in the region by implementing bold economic reforms and policies. The country has been actively engaging in socio-economic transformations in line with various national and regional development aspirations such as the Uganda Vision 2040, the National Development Plan (NDP) III, and the East African Community (EAC) Vision 2050.

With the world slowly recovering from the impact of COVID-19 and country travel bans relaxed, we hope to see visitor numbers increase to Uganda.

We and invite individuals and businesses to become a part of the investor community of Uganda. I wish everyone participating at the Expo 2020 Dubai a successful event, and would like to wish the government of the UAE and its people continued growth and development.