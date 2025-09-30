A stronger start with Star International School, Mirdif

Every parent knows that the first years of education matter the most. At Star International School, Mirdif, those early steps into learning are designed to spark curiosity, build confidence and nurture a lifelong love of discovery.

The school’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) programme is about much more than routine and play. Rooted in the British curriculum, it combines academic readiness with social and emotional growth, creating a balance foundation for every child. Through the distinctive awe and wonder curriculum, young learners are encouraged to explore, imagine and ask questions, laying the groundwork for future success.

Families choose Star International School, Mirdif not only for the academics but for the environment. With a strong sense of community, small class sizes and personalised attention, children quickly feel at home. Parents often describe the school as an extension of family life, a place where children are known, valued and celebrated for who they are.

“We have our little one in FS2 and oldest daughter in Year 5 now, she has also been at Star, Mirdif since FS. They have both been taken care of so well by the team in FS and the level of confidence and joy we see in both of them is definitely because of the teachers who really invest in them and make them the best they can be,” said Hayan Dalati, a parent at the school.

Another strength lies in continuity. From EYFS all the way through to Year 13, Star International School, Mirdif provides a seamless educational journey. This consistency enables children to grow with the same values, friendships and teaching ethos year after year, building both stability and resilience.

As part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), pupils also benefit from global opportunities, including cultural exchange and innovative STEAM+ projects. Together with a growing focus on performing arts, sport and leadership, it is clear why Star International School, Mirdif is fast becoming the school of choice for families in Mirdif and beyond.

At Star International School, Mirdif, those first steps are not just the beginning of school, they are the beginning of a future full of possibility.

For more information, visit: Star International School, Mirdif.