A Sporting Powerhouse

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM

Passion for sports permeates the twin campuses of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). Situated approximately eight kilometres from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which is rapidly becoming India’s 'Sports Capital,' these exceptional educational institutions have become premier destinations for top athletes from across India. They have the most elaborate and extensive sports infrastructure among educational institutions in the country and are proud to count 20 Olympians and seven Arjuna Award-winning athletes among their students.

Since 1997, and especially after 2005, KIIT and KISS have upheld the maxim "invest in youth and sports to invest in the future." They have been promoting sports, nurturing athletes, and developing sports infrastructure, becoming a model for other universities in India. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT and KISS, recognised the importance of investing in sports, much like universities in Western countries, from the institutions' early days. Under his vision, KIIT and KISS have built a top-notch sports infrastructure that meets international standards. Remarkably, this entire initiative was ideated, implemented, and monitored by Dr. Samanta, who himself did not have the opportunity to engage in sports during his youth.

KIIT Students at Paris Olympics:

A Proud Achievement

In a big achievement for KIIT, 15 students have successfully qualified for the Paris Olympics beginning July 26. With this, KIIT holds the unique distinction of sending the highest number of athletes to the Paris Olympics 2024 among all institutions in India. The athletes who have earned their spots are — Amit Rohidas in Men’s Hockey, Kishore Kumar Jena in Javelin Throw; Parul Chaudhary in 3000m Steeplechase & 5000m; Priyanka in 20 km Race Walk and Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay; Annu Rani in Javelin Throw; Jyothi Yarraji in 100m Hurdles; Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put; MR Poovamma in Women's 4 X 400m Relay; Akshdeep Singh in Athletics 20 km Race Walk; Vikash Singh in Athletics, 20km Race Walk; Kiran in Athletics, 400m; Prachi in the 4x400m Relay Team; Ankita in 5000m; Paramjeet Singh Bisht in 20km Race Walk and Suraj Panwar in the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Team.

State-of-the-Art Sports Facilities

KIIT-KISS offers the largest sporting infrastructure among all government and private institutes. The facilities include a BCCI-approved cricket stadium, an FIH-certified hockey stadium, football stadiums, rugby stadiums, an international archery stadium, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 400m synthetic athletic track, an international-standard velodrome, an international shooting arena, and an international chess hall. A wide range of indoor games are facilitated by the sprawling Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and 18 sports complexes.

Breeding Ground for Elite Athletes

Currently, KIIT & KISS have over 5000 active sportspersons, 60 per cent of whom are girls. KIIT has so far produced 20 Olympians, including 15 who are representing the country in the Paris Olympics 2024. KIIT has also produced seven Arjuna Awardees: Parul Chaudhary (2023), Amit Rohidas (2021), CA Bhavani Devi (2021), Praveen Kumar (2021), Dutee Chand (2020), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (2019), and Sini Ajith Markose (2009). Arjuna Award is the second highest sporting honour of India.

From KIIT to Asian Games Podiums

India showcased outstanding performance at the 19th Asian Games hosted in Hangzhou, China, achieving a remarkable feat with its best-ever medal haul of 107 medals. Students from KIIT - Amit Rohidas, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Kishore Jena, and Tejaswin Shankar - played a vital role in this historic accomplishment, clinching four medals, including two gold medals, and making a significant contribution to the nation's success. In fact, it is a matter of pride for KIIT & KISS and Odisha that 14 sports talents from the two institutes represented the country in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Host to High-Profile Sports Events Due to its excellent sporting facilities in a single complex, KIIT & KISS have hosted many prestigious international and national sporting events. These include World Junior Chess Championship 2016, T-20 Blind Cricket World Cup (India vs. New Zealand) 2017, Asian Cities Chess Championship 2017, Asian Petanque Championship 2018, Practice Venue for Junior Hockey World Cup 2021, FIFA Football For Schools 2021. A highlight for KIIT-KISS was hosting the first Khelo India event in February 2020 and the first Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav in 2023. Promotion of Sports Dr. Achyuta Samanta has promoted many sports, especially Rugby and Chess, from scratch in Odisha and has placed KIIT & KISS, Odisha and India on the world map with regard to the conduct of those sports. The KIIT and KISS have entered into an agreement with the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to promote and popularise Rugby both at the grassroots level and the high-performance level. KIIT-KISS are the only university in India to be the associate sponsor of Rugby India. KIIT conducts an annual Grandmaster Chess event, which has become one of the top four GM events in the country. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has granted institutional membership to KIIT in recognition of its efforts in the promotion of chess, making it the first and only institution in India to get such recognition. In another, The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has signed an MoU with the KISS for the growth and development of youth volleyball in India and South Asia. Similarly, FIFA has partnered with KISS to launch the world’s first FIFA Football for School Program at KISS. Recognitions

KIIT’s commitment to promoting sports and sports persons, and fostering a sporting culture on its campus and beyond, has been recognized on both national and international platforms. Some of the recent recognitions are: ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022’ by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India; ‘CII Sports Business Awards 2023’ by the Confederation of Indian Industry; ‘FICCI India Sports Award 2022’ by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry; ‘Sports Star Aces Award 2022’; and ‘Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2019’ by the Govt. of Odisha.