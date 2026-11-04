A season of sweet traditions and festive delights

Al Maya Supermarkets is welcoming the 'Festival of Lights’ with a vibrant and festive celebration across its stores, bringing together the joy of tradition, the warmth of family celebrations and the excitement of festive shopping. With beautifully decorated stores, an extensive selection of Diwali essentials, exquisite gifting options and freshly prepared traditional sweets, Al Maya is creating a delightful festive shopping experience for customers across the UAE.

As homes and communities prepare to celebrate Diwali, Al Maya Supermarkets has transformed its stores into colourful festive destinations, adorned with dazzling lights, decorative diyas, candles and a wide assortment of traditional Diwali accessories. The festive displays capture the essence of the occasion, helping customers find everything they need to illuminate their homes, share happiness with loved ones and celebrate the festival in its true spirit.

A key highlight of this year's celebrations is Al Maya's extensive range of Diwali gift hampers, thoughtfully curated for family, friends, business associates and corporate gifting. With a variety of gifting options to suit different preferences and occasions, customers can choose meaningful gifts that reflect the spirit of generosity, togetherness and goodwill synonymous with Diwali.

Adding to the festive appeal is Al Maya's selection of freshly prepared, in-house traditional sweets, bringing authentic flavours and festive indulgence to the celebrations. From traditional Indian mithai to delightful sweet treats, the range is designed to make family gatherings, festive visits and gift exchanges even more memorable.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, said: “Diwali is a festival that beautifully represents the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair and goodness over negativity. It is a time when families come together, traditions are celebrated and happiness is shared with everyone around us. At Al Maya, we are delighted to bring the festive spirit to our customers through our beautifully decorated stores, an extensive selection of Diwali decorations and accessories, thoughtfully curated gift hampers and freshly prepared traditional sweets.

“Our endeavour is to make every customer's Diwali shopping experience convenient, enjoyable and memorable by bringing together quality, variety and value under one roof. We understand the importance of traditions and the joy of giving during this special occasion, and our teams have worked hard to ensure that customers can find everything they need to celebrate Diwali with their families and loved ones. We wish all our customers, partners and the wider community a happy, prosperous and light-filled Diwali.”

With its strong commitment to quality, customer service and community engagement, Al Maya Supermarkets continues to play an integral role in the UAE's diverse and multicultural retail landscape. By combining traditional festive offerings with the convenience of modern supermarket shopping, the company aims to make Diwali preparations easier and more enjoyable for every household.

This Diwali, Al Maya invites customers to discover the magic of the season across its stores, celebrate cherished traditions and share the joy of the Festival of Lights with family, friends and the wider community.

Additionally, Al Maya Group has a strong presence in FMCG distribution across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. In the UAE, it represents leading brands originating from India, including Kohinoor (Rice & Paneer), KLF Coconut Oil, Gowardhan (Ghee & Paneer), Aeroplane (Pickles), Ashoka (Frozen Vegetables), Indian Harvest Rice, Mr. Makhana, RRO Mustard Oil and Birla Tea. Al Maya Distribution will be actively participating with promotional offers across its brand portfolio during the Diwali festival.

Al Maya Supermarkets wishes everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, happiness, prosperity and new beginnings.