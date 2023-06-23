A Seal of Quality

Al Jazira Poultry is known to be the pioneer in innovation for a myriad of impactful contributions to the egg industry in the region

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:00 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:03 AM

Al Jazira Poultry Farm needs no introduction in the UAE. Al Jazira has been producing quality eggs in the UAE for more than 20 years and now, it is the largest egg producer of the country, producing a vast variety of enriched eggs. Al Jazira is the pioneer in introducing enriched eggs in the region. Its latest product, Super Eggs is the first in the region that is enriched with folate, DHA Omega-3, lutein, organic selenium, vitamin E and many other vitamins, and nutrients.

Al Jazira follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. It is no surprise that their accreditations and certifications exceed statutory requirements. “The complete trust and unfailing loyalty of our customers strengthens our commitment to deliver eggs that are produced in an environment which follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. Our accreditations are maintained stringently in order to have consistency of unmatched quality standards that Al Jazira is known for,” says a spokesperson from Al Jazira.

In pursuit of continuous improvement and innovations, Al Jazira Poultry has introduced two new products on-demand pasteurised eggs and smoked eggs. “We strongly believe the effectiveness of the pasteurisation process is the best when eggs are pasteurised just before they are intended to be used. This is the reason why we do not sell pasteurised eggs in retail stores. We only pasteurise eggs upon receipt of orders and deliver them as soon as possible,” she says, adding, “We continuously try to innovate and improve our operations to ensure quality and novelty of products for consumers in the UAE.”

“The commitment to ensure the highest quality of our products remains our topmost goal to achieve complete customer satisfaction,” she added.

Committed to Excellence

The complete trust and unfailing loyalty of customers derives from their commitment to produce eggs following the best possible practices in farming and ensuring the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. Al Jazira Poultry Farm LLC was recently awarded with the ‘Superior Taste Award 2023’ by The International Taste Institute, Brussels for its two popular products – Smoked Eggs and regular Golden Eggs.

Al Jazira Smoked Eggs was also honoured with the highest recognition, the 3 stars Superior Taste Award, signifying its exceptional quality and taste. Meanwhile, Golden Eggs have been awarded the 2 stars Superior Taste Award, highlighting their remarkable flavor and taste.‘Taste’ is a multi-sensory human experience that is extremely powerful and complex. It combines input from an array of sensory criteria, including visual, aromatic, flavour, and textural aspects, as well as final mouth feel. Superior Taste Award-winning products have been tested in terms of visual, flavour, and textural attributes along with final mouth feel by taste experts and achieved a score above 70 per cent. This implies that the product is well made, balanced, and delicious. Every year thousands of products are evaluated, but only the best is certified. The jury composed of 200 professional chefs and sommeliers. Each jury member was selected based on their tasting experience and also included Michelin Chefs.

We take immense pride in this achievement, which serves as a testament to our commitment to producing outstanding products that captivate the palates of discerning consumers worldwide.