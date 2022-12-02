A Roadmap To Prosperity

Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman — ITL Cosmos Group

The UAE has all the ingredients in place which ensure that it progresses consistently up the global rankings, destined for success

By Dr. Ram Buxani Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

I came to Dubai in 1959 with an aim to support my family and to build my destiny. As a young boy, I reached the shores of this beautiful country that would become my second home over the next more than six decades. It has been an exciting and fulfilling journey as I have watched the UAE forge a course of prosperity and success, buoyed by the far-sighted and visionary guidance of the UAE’s esteemed leadership.

Today, having been ranked as a top leader by Forbes for three years consecutively from 2014 -16 and having steered ITL Cosmos, a diversified business con-glomerated, to a high position, I feel that a lot of credit goes to the business-centric policies and the world-class infrastructure and network that has been laid down in the country. The UAE offers a solid foundation for business development, with access to major entities’ supply chains, a competent and well-educated workforce, a stable regulatory framework and state-of-the-art infrastructure, in an environment conducive to good business. There is a plethora of reasons to look to- wards the UAE. The country’s industrial ecosystem is conducive to growth, allowing industrialists to easily access financial, advisory and technical support to establish and develop their businesses. Boasting a diverse energy mix at competitive prices, the UAE continues to top regional and global indices in logistics, transport and communications. It has advanced infrastructure, comprising 10 civilian airports, 105 cargo companies, as well as 12 sea and commercial trading ports capable of handling more than 17 million tonnes and a cargo capacity of 80 million tonnes annually. The UAE also ranks high in global indicators that measure economic performance and ease of doing business, in addition to enjoying a strong credit rating.

To say that the country has made a huge leap in a short span of time would be an understatement. Where once there were no cars and just sand dunes, today there are driver-less taxis and metros that allude to the intricate and state-of-the-art infrastructure in place that makes the UAE one of the leading countries in the world.

Another area that Dubai has specifically improved in is as a tourist destination. Where once the city used to be completely empty during the summer months as locals left for their holidays, now the whole world flocks to the Dubai because of the summer attractions that make it a top tourist destination.

I feel doubly proud of the UAE as it recently launched the first completely home-grown machine, the Rashid Rover— named in honour of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai and the father of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai — a 22-pound machine that is expected to study the lunar surface, mobility on the moon's surface, and how different surfaces interact with lunar particles. The achievement makes the UAE the fourth nation to land on the moon and comes on the footsteps of the country’s earlier space successes, including the Hope Probe to Mars. The rover has been designed and assembled by a core team of 11 Emirati engineers and researchers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and is a testament to Emirati prowess and the government’s resolve to support and strengthen its space automation technologies, leading to more business sectors opening up.

Another shining example of the recent new initiatives launched by the govern- ment is recently announced ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to double the gross domestic product from Dh1.49 trillion to Dh3 trillion.

Finally, on the occasion of the UAE’s 51 National Day, I feel that with policies such as these in place, the country has laid down a path for all entities, both public and private to ensure the advancement of the country’s industries and sectors.