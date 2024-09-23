A Rich Heritage of Travel and Culture

Tomb Libyan, Son of Kuza or Qasr Al Farid at Hegra. Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1 trillion into the tourism sector over the next decade.

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 11:56 AM

Saudi Arabia, traditionally known for its vast deserts and rich oil reserves, is now making headlines as a burgeoning global tourism destination. The country has made significant strides in transforming its tourism landscape, a shift that is evident from the remarkable growth in visitor numbers and spending. According to recent data, Saudi Arabia welcomed 60 million tourists in the first half of 2024 alone, with their spending reaching approximately SR150 billion. This marks a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting Saudi’s rapid ascent as a global tourism hub.

A Vision for the Future

This transformation is part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, a national programme aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing its reliance on oil revenues. Under Vision 2030, the Saudi government has set a goal to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to more than 10 per cent of the GDP by 2030. To achieve this, the kingdom plans to invest $1 trillion into the tourism sector over the next decade, creating significant opportunities for international investors and businesses. In the past three years alone, more than 3,500 tourism investment licenses have been issued, signalling the country’s commitment to becoming a top global tourist destination.

Simplified Travel with E-Visa

One of the key factors driving this tourism boom is Saudi Arabia’s innovative e-visa system, introduced in 2019. This digital initiative has simplified the process for international travellers, making it easier for tourists from all over the world to visit the Kingdom. Since the launch of the e-visa, Saudi Arabia has seen a substantial increase in tourist arrivals, as travellers from cities as diverse as Auckland and Anderlecht have embraced the opportunity to explore this previously under-visited destination.

A Tapestry of Cultural and Historical Wonders

Saudi Arabia’s appeal to tourists is deeply rooted in its rich cultural and historical heritage. Visitors are flocking to a variety of landmarks and sites that showcase the Kingdom’s ancient origins and unique traditions.

At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah: This Unesco World Heritage Site, located just outside Riyadh, is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s historical significance. At-Turaif was once the original seat of the Saudi state and offers a glimpse into the architectural and cultural evolution of the region.

Maraya in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Mirrored building in the middle of desert.

Hegra Archaeological Site in AlUla: Known as one of the oldest cities on the Arabian Peninsula, Hegra is a sprawling archaeological site that has captivated historians and tourists alike. Its well-preserved rock-cut tombs and ancient ruins are a must-see for anyone interested in ancient civilisations.

Guide describing petroglyphs at the Jubbah rock art site at Ob Sinman Mountain.

Rock Art in Hail: Another Unesco World Heritage Site, Hail is famous for its ancient rock art inscriptions. These artworks, etched into the rocky outcrops of the region, offer valuable insights into the prehistoric cultures of the Arabian Peninsula.

Historic Jeddah: This port city on the Red Sea is renowned for its historic architecture and vibrant souks. Jeddah’s old town, with its traditional coral houses and bustling markets, provides a stark contrast to the modernity of Saudi Arabia’s other cities. Al Ahsa Oasis: As the world’s largest palm oasis, Al Ahsa is a verdant haven in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Its lush landscape and historical significance make it a unique destination for nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike. The Business Potential The surge in tourism is not just a boon for cultural and historical preservation but also represents a significant opportunity for business expansion. The kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors are rapidly evolving, with new hotels, resorts, and entertainment venues being developed to cater to the growing number of international visitors. International businesses are taking notice of the opportunities in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom’s emphasis on diversifying its economy and improving the ease of doing business has attracted a wide range of investments. From luxury hotels to retail outlets and cultural attractions, businesses are seizing the chance to establish a presence in a market with enormous potential. Looking Ahead Saudi Arabia’s rise as a global tourism hub is a testament to its successful efforts to reinvent itself while preserving its rich heritage. With continued investment and development, the kingdom is poised to become a major player in the global tourism industry. Visitors can look forward to exploring more of its hidden gems, enjoying its warm hospitality, and experiencing its unique blend of ancient history and modern innovation. As Saudi Arabia continues to enhance its tourism infrastructure and attract international visitors, it is clear that the kingdom is well on its way to becoming one of the world’s most sought-after destinations. Whether you are drawn by its historical sites, cultural experiences, or business opportunities, Saudi Arabia offers a compelling array of reasons to visit and explore.

