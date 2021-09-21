A premium British degree

An outstanding new campus offering a student experience like no other

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 of universities in the world (QS 2021) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

In 2021, we will open a brand new, state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) providing an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. Our postgraduate programmes will stretch and challenge you to achieve your potential, develop your career and you can expect to engage with challenging debates, theories and concepts. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs and our ‘digital first’ approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai but also encourages international collaboration with students from our UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

Our new campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology to deliver the truly world-class physical and digital experience befitting a global, top 100-ranked university. The campus has been uniquely designed to embrace sustainable practices ensuring that the university leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility, and to deliver a modern campus that is capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and climate. This innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

From world-leading research and facilities, to our forward thinking staff, technological infrastructure and our industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way. You can find out more by booking a 1-2-1 consultation with our team, register at www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai-khaleej-times. Your future starts here!

- University of Birmingham is ranked 87th in the QS 2021 World University Rankings

- The University of Birmingham Dubai is UAE Ministry of Education Accredited

- The Birmingham Business School is Triple Crown Accredited

- Accounting and Finance is ACCA accredited

Professor David Sadler

University of Birmingham Dubai Provost

“We are honoured to be awarded accreditation from the Ministry of Education; a strong endorsement of the quality and status of our education programmes. This recognition from the UAE Government signals to prospective students and their families that we represent the best route to a first-class education from an elite British university that will see them graduate as high-achieving and employable problem solvers. With the opening of our innovative and iconic new campus this year, students can be confident of an outstanding learning experience, taught by academics who are experts in their fields; shaping policy, influencing society and changing lives around the world.”

Testimonial

Aishatu

MSc International Business graduate

“The careers service at the University of Birmingham Dubai was incredibly helpful when it came to finding placements for students and creating networking opportunities. The careers service aided me in finding a three-month internship at Grant Thornton, which has been very beneficial for my career development.”