A passage to excellence

Proficient and professional immigration services are the brand identity at Fast Global Migration Services

Fast Global Migration Services comes with a one-stop solution for aspirants in search of greener pastures. With impeccable professional achievements, the consultancy has emerged as a brand entity and can be relied on for all kinds of valuable input on the path of citizenship and immigration. Moreover, it offers a plethora of services in finding job placement visas in Europe and other destinations. Here is a verbatim interview with Fast Global Migration Services' CEO, Suneera Shameer.

Please tell us about your background and your professional journey?

I did my Masters in Business Administration from the University of Ballarat, Australia, and CPA (Australia). I started my career in Immigration and Citizenship advisory consultancy, and soon became a Permanent Resident of Australia. My professional career has mostly been associated with immigration and citizenship services. Thus, today I'm heading the Fast Global Migration Services, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kindly take us through the core area of your business, and the services you provide?

The essence of Fast Global Migration is in providing seamless and transparent immigration consultancy solutions to residents within and outside the UAE. As certified immigration professionals, our services are focused on Canada, Australia, and European migration. As a result, we remain a trusted go-to brand for Canada and Australia PR visa, Canada start-up visa, and work permit in selected European countries.

What is the competitive edge you have over your competitors?

Our uniqueness lies in our ability to project the most updated and transparent visa information. Our customer service is top-notch. We prepare applicants ahead of the process requirement and are available 24/7 to listen to their concerns. We constantly ensure that our approach is ethical and professional -- this has made our brand stand out in the industry.

The year 2020 has been tough for most businesses and individuals. What strategies or policies have you adopted to cope with the situation in 2021?

We have put safety measures in place both for our staff and customers. We have migrated 80 per cent of our consultancy sessions from physical to online. Besides that, we have offered between 40 to 50 per cent discount on our services in the past few months. It helps individuals who have been affected by the pandemic situations to achieve their migration dreams. Moreover, we have also partnered with businesses to provide fully customised CRM solutions to make every step of our customer journey seamless.

Can you name a few of your milestone achievements?

We have expanded our services to six branches across the UAE, India, Qatar, and Australia. We have recorded a 95 per cent approval rate for our start-up visa programmes within the past year. In 2019, we received more than 33 ITAs for our Canada PR applicants, and these individuals have successfully received their visa stamping.

Recently we got 26 approvals for our work permit services in Europe. Not just that, our staff strength has increased exponentially (even with the pandemic slowdown).

We have one of the best online ratings in the industry, and we received 38 UK visit visa successes between 2019 and 2021.

What are your future plans, and where do you see the company in the next few years?

We are looking towards expansion. Since we provide exceptional value through our services, we want to extend these services to residents outside the GCC.

In coming years, FGM will be a key player in the immigration industry, wherein various brands would emulate our operational standards and achievements.

Any message for the upcoming entrepreneurs?

My message for upcoming entrepreneurs is simple - focus on creating value. Not just that, but quality and consistent value. Rather than chasing short-term profits, the next generation should focus on integrating both short and long-term values in their respective industries. Value builds reputation, while consistent reputation builds a brand, most especially in the visa consultancy industry.

Contact: http://www.fastglobalme.com