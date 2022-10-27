A New Year, A Quality UK Degree

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 10:49 AM

Middlesex University Dubai invites students to make the right decision for their future this January 2023

The start of this academic year has been truly exciting at Middlesex University Dubai. The university has welcomed their largest-ever new student cohort, opened new facilities, and hosted welcome and career events for their 4,500-strong global student community. With a new year around the corner, applications for the January 2023 intake are now open. Begin your new year with a fresh start by studying your world-class UK degree at Dubai's largest British university.

The January intake is ideal for those who didn’t start university in September. If you wanted to wait to choose your programme, are reconsidering your original decision and wish to transfer universities or even change your subject area, there’s a flexible study option waiting for you with Middlesex.

Fast-track your education

If you choose the International Foundation Programme or an undergraduate degree in January, you’ll complete your first year of study in time to start your second year in September 2023. This means you’ll finish your three-year UK Honours degree at the same time as those who started theirs this September, while benefitting from the same world-class academia and thriving student experience.

Naba Naushad Khan, BSc Business Information Systems, says: “The university has provided me with opportunities to hone my academic and interpersonal skills. The faculty members have truly helped me progress.”

A British Master’s for working professionals

Many of the postgraduate degrees offered in January are available part-time. With classes in the evenings, they are ideal for students with work or family commitments. Students can choose from subjects such as Education, Data Science, Robotics, Cybersecurity and Business. The renowned Middlesex MBA is also available to start in January. Specialisms include project management, marketing and innovation and entrepreneurship.

James Brazier, MSc Robotics student and manufacturing professional, says: “The programme has been a truly deep learning experience at the forefront of this exciting, cutting-edge field. This will help shape the way our business looks at new technologies.”

An Affordable UK education to suit your finances

MDX Dubai is passionate about making a UK education more accessible, which is why they offer competitive scholarships and grants for students at all levels, including professional study grants, academic excellence scholarships and international study grants. Students can also set up a flexible payment plan to help spread the cost of their education.

An Unrivalled student experience in Dubai

The University empowers students to realise their potential inside and outside the classroom – your personal development is just as important as your academic studies. Alongside a thriving social scene, Middlesex partners with UAE-based and global organisations to ensure that students can build their professional network to be ready for the real world.

Sweta Parui, BA Honours Marketing, says: “We have opportunities for volunteering with a variety of companies and events. These unique experiences help us make a smooth transition into a professional lifestyle.”

Make the right decision for your future this new year. Apply now to secure your place at Middlesex University Dubai in January 2023. Learn more at www.mdx.ac.ae/january2023.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised as a 5-Star KHDA-rated institution and Dubai’s largest UK university for a second consecutive year. The January 2023 intake demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that as many students as possible have the chance to not only benefit from world-class British academia but also be empowered to pursue their interests and career goals in a supportive, multi-cultural, innovative environment. As a Middlesex student, you are supported to become the person you were always meant to be. We invite students from across the UAE and around the world to start their UK degrees with us in January 2023. We look forward to welcoming you to our global community,” said Dr. Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

Testimonial

The MSc Data Science at Middlesex is very industry-relevant and focuses on the practical application of being a Data Scientist. Most of the lecturers are from the industry and bring real-world examples while teaching. I’ve had many opportunities to work on various Machine Learning projects using the Python and R languages. I feel that I am now prepared for the challenges of working with big data,” said Arsheena Zaidi, MSc Data Science.