A New Era for UAE-India Relations

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman at KEF Holdings.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:29 AM

As the Chairman of the UAE-India Business Council — UAE Chapter, I am delighted to witness the ongoing development and strengthening of bilateral relations between our two nations. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term in office, there is a renewed sense of optimism and opportunity for further collaboration and mutual growth between India and the UAE.

Over the past decade, under PM Modi’s leadership, the India-UAE relationship has flourished across various sectors including trade, investment, energy, and strategic cooperation. The UAE remains one of India’s key economic partners in the Gulf region, while India remains the UAE’s largest trading partner. With PM Modi at the helm once again, there is a clear path forward to deepen and expand this strategic partnership.

One of the key areas where we anticipate significant progress is economic cooperation. PM Modi has consistently emphasised the importance of economic diplomacy and leveraging India’s vast market potential to attract investment and foster trade ties. In his third term, we can expect the Indian government to continue its efforts to create a conducive business environment, streamline regulations, and promote ease of doing business, thereby encouraging greater investment flows from the UAE into India.

Furthermore, PM Modi’s ambitious initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India align closely with the UAE’s own strategic vision for economic diversification and innovation-driven growth. Collaborative ventures in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, and healthcare hold immense potential for both countries to leverage each other’s strengths and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

In addition to economic cooperation, PM Modi’s proactive foreign policy approach is likely to further enhance strategic engagement between India and the UAE. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, both countries share common interests in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Strengthening defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and maritime security are areas where India and the UAE can deepen their collaboration to address shared challenges effectively. Moreover, cultural and people-to-people exchanges form the bedrock of the India-UAE relationship. PM Modi’s emphasis on cultural diplomacy and soft power projection presents an opportunity to bolster ties through initiatives that promote greater understanding and appreciation of each other’s heritage, traditions, and values. Increased tourism, educational exchanges, and cultural events can further enrich the bond between our two nations and foster lasting friendships. As we look ahead, it is imperative to harness the full potential of our bilateral partnership to navigate the complexities of the global landscape and seize emerging opportunities. PM Modi’s visionary leadership, coupled with the UAE’s commitment to innovation and progress, sets the stage for a new chapter of collaboration and growth. In conclusion, I am confident that PM Modi’s third term will usher in an era of even closer cooperation and strategic alignment between India and the UAE. By building on the strong foundation laid in previous years and embracing a forward-looking agenda, we can unlock new avenues of partnership and prosperity for the benefit of our people and the broader region.

— Faizal E Kottikollon is the Chairman of KEF Holdings and UIBC-UC.