A New Dawn for India’s Democracy and Economy

Dr Ram Buxani, Chairman, ITL Cosmos Group with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:25 AM

As Narendra Modi embarks on his third term as Prime Minister of India in 2024, I see the nation standing at the cusp of unprecedented growth and transformation.

With a tenure that has already seen significant economic reforms and international diplomatic strides, Modi 3.0 is anticipated to further propel India towards a path of sustained growth and global influence. India's economy, valued at $3.7 trillion in 2023, now ranks as the world's fifth largest, having climbed four spots during Modi's decade in office.

Under Modi's leadership, we have made remarkable strides in infrastructure development, digital innovation, and international diplomacy. The government’s ambitious infrastructure projects, including the expansion of national highways and the modernisation of railway networks, are set to revolutionise connectivity and drive economic activity across the subcontinent.

I believe that sustained economic expansion will likely propel India higher in the global economic rankings, with some observers forecasting it to become the world's third-largest economy, behind only the US and China, by 2027. Modi's third term is not just a continuation but a leap towards realising the vision of a New India — dynamic, resilient, and poised to lead on the world stage.

Impact on Democracy and Economy

India's democracy is robust, and the electoral process continues to reinforce its democratic values. India means democracy, underscoring our nation's commitment to democratic principles despite electoral dynamics. The recent victory, even with a reduced majority, does not weaken India's democratic framework. Instead, it ensures stability and promotes sustained economic growth.

Economic Expectations

The economic expectations from Modi's third term are centred around sustainability and consistent growth. While miraculous changes are not expected, the government’s focus on continuous, overall growth is promising. India is being looked at with different eyes globally, emphasizing our emerging status as a major economic power.

Trade and Diplomatic Relations

Discussing trade and diplomatic ties, especially with the Gulf nations and the UAE, I see these regions as crucial gateways for India. The developed infrastructure in the Arab countries can significantly benefit India's business expansion. UAE and other countries should be considered as a window to the world for India. This strategic partnership is vital for tapping into markets in Africa and beyond, leveraging the Gulf’s infrastructural advantages.

Business and Investment Climate

The Modi government has created a favourable business and investment climate. The government's emphasis on startups, artificial intelligence, and other innovative sectors has opened new opportunities for the younger generation. The government is giving an opportunity to the younger generation in that direction, expecting substantial contributions from this demographic to India’s economic landscape. Global Standing and International Relations Prime Minister Modi's influence on India's global standing is undeniable. Today, Indians are being looked at as a very strong nation. This enhanced global perception is a testament to India's growing clout in international affairs, driven by Modi's assertive and effective leadership. Vision for the Future Looking ahead, I believe that Prime Minister Modi’s third term presents transformative opportunities for India. I envision India achieving superpower status by 2027 through comprehensive reforms focusing on economic liberalization, infrastructure development, digital transformation, and sustainable practices. By 2027, we will be considered a superpower. Engagement with Youth and Innovation The Modi government’s engagement with India's youth and innovation sectors has been particularly noteworthy. Institutions like IITs and IIMs expanding their presence in Dubai and Abu Dhabi highlight the commitment to providing world-class education and fostering innovation. This strategic move addresses the domestic shortage of educational seats and offers affordable, high-quality education, enhancing India's intellectual capital. I firmly believe that Modi 3.0 will usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and global prominence for India. Leveraging our strengths in technology, entrepreneurship, and economic reforms, India is poised to emerge as a key player in the global economy. The government's continued commitment to driving growth, inclusivity, and innovation will be critical in shaping India’s future and solidifying its position on the world stage.

— Dr Ram Buxani is Chairman of ITL Cosmos Group.