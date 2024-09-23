A New Chapter in Global Football

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 5:05 PM

Saudi Arabia, a nation renowned for its rapid transformation and visionary leadership, is expected to take center stage once again, this time as the host of the 2034 Fifa World Cup. In what promises to be an iconic tournament, Saudi Arabia’s successful bid is not just a moment of celebration for the kingdom but a defining chapter in the world of sports.

A Historic Win for the Kingdom

Securing the 2034 Fifa World Cup will be a momentous achievement for Saudi Arabia, further cementing its position as a global player on the world stage. This likely victory marks a significant milestone for the kingdom, which has been steadily emerging as a hub for international sports. Following the successful hosting of events like Formula 1 races, high-profile boxing matches, and WWE shows, the Fifa World Cup 2034 will be the crown jewel in Saudi Arabia’s sports calendar.

The nation’s bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup has sparked an overwhelming wave of national pride and global excitement. From the moment the kingdom announced its intentions, the public’s enthusiasm has been palpable, with social media lighting up with hashtags like #Saudi2034Bid and #GrowingTogether. Citizens are eagerly looking forward to the development of their cities and the chance to showcase their rich history and culture on the world stage. Endorsements from football icons, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have only added to the momentum, with many expressing admirations for his support.

The bid also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a transformative national agenda spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aimed at diversifying the economy and positioning the kingdom as a global hub for tourism, innovation, and sports. Hosting the World Cup would not only solidify Saudi Arabia’s standing as a key player in international football but also create a platform for the world to engage with the country’s evolving landscape.

A Decade of Preparation: The Road to 2034

With a decade still to go, Saudi Arabia has already begun laying the groundwork to host the world’s most prestigious football event. While the official vote for the 2034 host will take place in December, the kingdom is the sole bidder,

making it the likely host. On July 29, Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, and other key figures submitted the official bid book to Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary-general Mattias Grafström in Paris. This comprehensive document outlines the kingdom’s ambitious plans to build new infrastructure, ensure world-class accommodations, and prioritise safety for players and spectators alike.

A major highlight of the bid is the construction of 11 new stadiums, with a total of 15 venues planned for the tournament. Eight stadiums will be in the capital, Riyadh, while the rest are set to be located in key cities such as Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and the futuristic city of Neom. Among these, the King Salman Stadium, with a capacity of 92,000, will serve as the tournament’s showpiece venue, cementing its place among the world’s most iconic stadiums.

Global Football Hub: An Investment in the Future Saudi Arabia’s focus on football is part of a broader strategy to elevate the kingdom’s status as a global player in the sport. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has already made significant moves in this space, including the high-profile acquisition of Newcastle United in 2021 and heavy investments in domestic football clubs like Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have signed with Saudi teams, bringing international attention to the country’s growing football scene. The kingdom’s bid for the 2034 World Cup is more than just about sports — it’s a chance to fuel economic growth, showcase modern Saudi Arabia, and forge lasting connections with millions of fans worldwide. The anticipated influx of tourists, coupled with infrastructural developments, will significantly boost Saudi Arabia’s economy, as seen with previous World Cup hosts. A Global Showcase of Culture and Innovation The Fifa World Cup 2034 presents Saudi Arabia with an unparalleled opportunity to share its rich cultural heritage and modern advancements. The tournament will span not just the main cities but also lesser-known gems like Al Baha, Medina, and Tabuk, offering visitors a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Moreover, the futuristic city of Neom, with its gravity-defying architecture, will host matches in its iconic 46,000-seat stadium, built 350 meters above ground within the famed Line project. The vision for the World Cup goes beyond football. It reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to growing together as a nation and as part of the global community, demonstrating that the kingdom is ready to take center stage for one of the most celebrated events in the world.

—kushmita@khaleejtimes.com