A New Chapter

CUD prepares to host students at City Walk expansion

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is preparing to celebrate yet another historical milestone, welcoming students to its City Walk campus expansion to attend in-person classes for the first time on August 29, 2021. The festivities have already commenced with Enrolment Week taking place from August 22-28 and Orientation Week from August 23-26.

With the goal of introducing prospective students to the university and helping them prepare for the Fall 2021 Semester, the purpose of Enrolment Week is to provide a smooth transition into the academic year, guiding prospective students through the application and registration processes to ensure they are positioned well for success as they begin their higher education.

Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai

Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai, said: “Both Enrolment Week and Orientation Week have been implemented by Canadian University Dubai to meet the needs of our university community, providing flexibility in our approach to deliver the services our students require to best prepare themselves for the upcoming semester.”

Throughout Enrolment Week, prospective students and their families can meet alumni, current students, and faculty members and learn about CUD’s 40-plus accredited programmes and concentrations, gain insight into transfer to Canada options, as well as take a guided tour of the City Walk campus while adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Those who would like to attend the six-day event can register for a time slot by visiting the CUD website.

Orientation Week is an annual programme of social and academic activities designed to introduce new students to life and study at CUD, allowing them to become familiar with their campus, programmes, faculty, and peers.

Dr El Khatib added: “Since our establishment in 2006, Canadian University Dubai has sought to make a significant impact in the realm of higher education. We have grown considerably from our beginnings, receiving global recognition for our commitment to providing students with a quality Canadian education in the heart of Dubai. This has enabled us to foster valuable global partnerships, contribute to the Nation’s growing knowledge economy, and leave a lasting impression on the UAE’s education landscape.”

Positioned in the top two per cent of universities worldwide and top four in the UAE (QS World University Rankings 2022), CUD continues to grow and prosper, encouraging students to excel personally and professionally as well-rounded, lifelong learners and good global citizens while building bridges across cultures and continents from one of the world’s most dynamic cities.