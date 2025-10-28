A new benchmark for speed: Meydan free zone’s business license in under 60 minutes

In a city that measures progress in minutes, Meydan Free Zone has taken the lead once again by turning the dream of instant business setup into reality. Its latest innovation, the Fawri Business License, is rewriting the rules of entrepreneurship in Dubai, allowing anyone to start a company in under 60 minutes.

Built for the new generation of entrepreneurs, consultants, freelancers, digital creators, and solo founders, Fawri is not just fast; it’s innovative, compliant, and globally accessible. With this business license, anyone can apply, pay, and receive all legal documents online from anywhere in the world.

Fawri provides entrepreneurs with the speed of a startup and the structure of a corporation. It’s a complete Limited Liability Company (LLC) setup, providing full liability protection and 100 per cent ownership as a single shareholder. The entire process is digital, from application and payment to license delivery. Once issued, founders instantly receive their business license, share register, memorandum, articles of association, certificate of formation, and facility lease agreement, all without a single in-person visit.

Fawri isn’t just fast; it’s flexible. Entrepreneurs can choose from over 1,800 business activities, combining industries such as consultancy, marketing, trading, and education under one license. Once the license is issued, entrepreneurs can apply for their visa and UAE bank account on the same day, allowing them to operate the business immediately. The process also includes one free amendment in the first year and a refund guarantee if delayed, a unique assurance that reinforces Meydan Free Zone’s commitment to reliability and trust.

Fawri is fully integrated with UAE Pass, enabling instant verification for residents and real-time data validation through Meydan Free Zone’s government-linked platform. Global applicants can apply remotely from anywhere in the world, making the process entirely digital and borderless.

That speed and limitless capabilities are already turning heads among international founders. John Aguilar and Monica Hipolito, creators of The Final Pitch, have shared their experience: “We’ve built companies in Singapore and the Philippines, but nothing has come close to Meydan Free Zone’s setup speed and transparency. Our license was issued in just 42 minutes. The entire journey felt seamless, integrated, compliant, and supported by real people who genuinely understood our needs. When your idea is ready, you don’t need slow systems. Meydan Free Zone lets you start now.”

The momentum doesn’t stop once the compliance-led business license is issued. Meydan Plus extends the experience with end-to-end business support. It includes full banking assistance with guaranteed IBANs, VAT registration, bookkeeping, visa and residency services, as well as professional tools such as e-commerce setup, virtual assistants, translation services and more. It’s a comprehensive ecosystem designed to ensure founders not only start quickly but also continue to operate smoothly and grow compliantly, from Dubai to the world.

Located just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Meydan Free Zone sits at the intersection of luxury and innovation, a 5-star business district designed for ambitious founders who want more than just a trade license.

Recognised as the Best Commercial Free Zone in the Middle East 2025, Meydan Free Zone is helping shape Dubai’s vision of a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. Fully aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and UAE Vision 2031, it stands for a future where launching a business is not a process, it’s an instant. With Fawri, Meydan Free Zone proves that speed and compliance can finally move at the same pace.

