A Nation That Inspires. Standing Firmly with the UAE

At The Century Group, the UAE is not simply where we do business. It is where we built our lives, raised our families, and found our purpose. For over 35 years, this nation has not simply been the backdrop to our business journey, it has been the very ground beneath our feet. The soil in which our values took root, our people found purpose and our vision found meaning.

The UAE has never been a nation that simply responds to the world, it shapes it. Through visionary leadership, unwavering discipline, and an exceptional capacity for unity, this country has time and again demonstrated that true strength lies not in reaction, but in resolve. In a region facing moments of uncertainty, the UAE stands firm, a beacon of stability, compassion, and purposeful progress.

We draw immense comfort from the leadership of this nation, whose steady guidance and tireless commitment to the safety and well-being of every person who calls the UAE home continue to inspire and set new global standards. It is governance that goes beyond policy, it is leadership rooted in people, in values, and in a shared vision for a better tomorrow. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Members of the Supreme Council, and all those in leadership who continue to guide this nation forward.

We also honour those who serve with quiet dedication, the defence forces, healthcare professionals, civil institutions, and the countless individuals across every sector who keep this nation secure and strong. They are the foundation upon which this country's greatness is built.

As a Group built on the values of integrity, trust, and community, we stand in full solidarity with the UAE and its leadership. We pray for peace, stability, and harmony, for the UAE and for the wider region.

This is our home. These are our people. And we stand with them, today and always.

— Bal Krishen is the Chairman of The Century Group.