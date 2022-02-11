A name built on trust

Tarik Tamimi, Founder and CEO, Tamimi Consulting

Tamimi Consulting provides a trusted and proven platform through its services for Turkish companies looking to establish their presence in the UAE

Tamimi Consulting is a leading cross border management and business advisory firm assisting foreign investors as well as established businesses to grow beyond borders with a regional focus on Gulf Countries and Middle East since 2010.

Founding partners Tarik Tamimi and Fatma Nilgun Emrem have diverse experiences in various industries as professional and entrepreneurs in the UAE, GCC, Middle East, Türkiye, the UK, CIS region and Africa. Tamimi, who has been operating out of the UAE since 2005, has worked in large multi-national corporations in oil and gas, energy, construction, supply chain and logistics, and trading industries, whereas Emrem has a career history spanning multi disciplines and sectors from banking, finance, textile, retail and construction which provide a natural appreciation of different sectors and organisational structures.

Tamimi Consulting’s operational philosophy is based on providing fully customised and professional services while creating competitive commercial advantage for organisations regardless of their size and preferences. A broad range of services are offed to its clients by a team of professionals in a dedicated manner that enables companies to increase their efficiency, productivity, and profitability. The consulting services cover management and business consultancy, business set-up, restructuring, corporate services, accounting, bookkeeping, financial services, tax advisory, administrative services, strategic marketing, business development and other complimentary services in a wide range of industries.

As of today, the company has proudly and successfully set up more than 600 companies of different backgrounds, industries, nationalities, and structures, and is actively managing these companies with the aim of conributing to their continued growth. More impressively, all the business has been generated organically through successful references. In a world where it is all about marketing and sales efforts with customer acquisition being the most valuable parameter under ever growing competition for service-oriented companies, what Tamimi Consulting has achieved in a rather conventional way of building their business deserves a standing ovation from all stakeholders in the consulting service industry. As a result, Tamimi Consulting has been awarded for the last six years in a row as the ‘Top Performing Consulting Company in UAE’ by the DMCC Authority and has also been awarded as the Best International Service Provider in 2020. Many other accolades, accreditations, and strategic alliances gained over the years with both public and private sector parties in the UAE and Türkiye are testament to its solid business plan and sustainable growth year on year.

Tamimi Consulting is opening its fourth global office in Istanbul in Q1 of 2022 as a result of deepening relations between the UAE and Türkiye and identified business opportunities to offer services at the doorstep of the esteemed investors. It is the right time to have a strong physical presence, a footprint in Türkiye, one the leading economies of the world.

Founder and CEO of Tamimi Consulting, Tarik Tamimi advises that there is a significant increase in demand from Turkish investors to explore the business opportunities of the UAE as a regional hub in the Middle East. Türkiye has a great potential with respect to entrepreneurs and start-ups across all industries, especially strategic sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, information technologies, food security, transportation, infrastructure, tourism, and hospitality and they are all eager to position themselves in the UAE to benefit from the world-class facilities and the great synergy created by the Expo 2020 Dubai. Tamimi Consulting expects to see further growing interest after both the UAE and Türkiye are developing bilateral ties since October 2021 with an aim of increasing the trade volume between the countries.

Tamimi Consulting has an excellent track record and is in a perfect position to support all Turkish companies who are excited to take their rightful place in the competitive UAE market.