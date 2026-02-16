A mediterranean Iftar experience at Ancora

This Ramadan, Ancora at InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay invites guests to break their fast beneath the open sky with a Mediterranean-inspired Iftar overlooking the Dubai Water Canal and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Taking advantage of the cooler Ramadan evenings, Ancora’s Iftar unfolds on its outdoor terrace, offering a relaxed alfresco setting paired with refined Mediterranean flavours. The experience features live BBQ stations preparing dishes fresh to order, alongside a generous spread of Ramadan favourites. Throughout the Holy Month, soothing live harp performances add to the serene atmosphere, creating a setting that feels both elegant and unhurried.

Priced at Dh225 per person, the Iftar runs daily from sunset until 9pm. The menu showcases a variety of Mediterranean specialities complemented by traditional Ramadan staples, thoughtfully curated for families, friends and corporate gatherings alike.

For corporate group bookings, Ancora offers a special rate of eight or more can benefit from an exclusive rate of Dh165 per person. Children aged 6 to 12 dine at Dh112.50, while children below six dine complimentary. IHG One Rewards members also receive a 25% discount.

Set against Dubai’s glittering skyline, Ancora’s Ramadan offering combines outdoor dining, live entertainment and Mediterranean culinary flair, providing a calm and refined way to gather and celebrate the Holy Month.

Bookings can be made via www.ancoradubai.com or by messaging @ancoradubai on Instagram or WhatsApp +971 52 620 0344.