A Legacy of Excellence

Coupled with innovation and advanced technology, Ampex Engineering LLC has emerged as the leader in the international refrigeration industry with its extensive product range

Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 9:51 AM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 9:53 AM

The UAE government has been effective in diversifying its economy over the last 51 years of its formation, evident in many successes apparent in the country today.

Ampex Engineering Services LLC (Ampex) is one such success story. Headquartered in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the rise of this family business reflects the true ethics of its founder Mahesh Karani, who started this firm in 1974.

In just a matter of decade, the company has grown leaps and bounds under the leadership of Jayesh Karani and Bhavesh Karani, who have further expanded Ampex’s business ventures by providing advanced solutions in the HVAC/R industries by acquiring distributions in leading brands for Transport Refrigerations (Reefer) and Refrigerated Cold Rooms from leading brands in Europe, USA and Korea.

Bhavesh Karani, CEO for Ampex Engineering Services, said: “Ampex has earned its name and stripes in the industry through their unrelenting focus on customer satisfaction backed up with their fully qualified sales, service and marketing teams.”

Today the company’s competency lies in providing the largest range of components for:

• Automotive air-conditioning.

• Commercial Transport Refrigeration (Reefer).

• Refrigeration solutions for commercial and industrial cold rooms.

Headquartered in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Ampex today has three operational centers in Deira, Ras Al Khor and DIP and plans to expand its services in other Emirates in the UAE in the near future.

Automotive air-conditioning

With a prime focus in automotive air-conditioning industry, the company started its journey with the distribution-ship of compressors from leading manufacturers in the automotive air-conditioning industry ‘Sanden’, further expanding the product range to provide complete solutions for air-conditioning that caters to varied clientele across the UAE such as government and private organisations, automobile dealerships, as well as leading regional automotive distributors cum service providers in the Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, the CIS & the GCC countries.

Commercial Refrigeration

If you are managing a warehouse, supermarket, restaurant or grocery store, you know any downtime for your refrigerated system is very critical for every business. Reiterating on the same, Sreeraj Rajan, Sales Manager — Stationary Refrigeration Solution, said: “Every distributor and installer in the refrigeration industry should provide right machine selection, accurate design and follow pre-commissioning guidelines for a refrigeration system to operate efficiently for years with reduced power consumption.”

Ampex Commercial Refrigeration division is the total solution provider with qualified sales team and adequate stock for leading brands in the industry such as LU-VE, which is the only name in the industry that confirms its full range of products as ‘EUROVENT’ certified. It has captured a major market share in the region due to its complete and European quality product range with innovative technology that provides various advantages to increase efficiency and power saving. Since its inception LU-VE Group has invested in research and development, a constant commitment, which has allowed the company to affirm its technological leadership in various industries which include:

• Hotel kitchens

• Restaurants, Central Kitchens

• Warehouse Storages of Chilled and Frozen Goods

• Towers and many more.

The HORECA, FMCG, franchising (fast food) and cold rooms are one of the fastest growing and most competitive sectors in the UAE, owning to the growing population. In line with this, Ampex has joined hands with ZANOTTI (part of Daikin) and introduced revolutionary products for walk in chiller and freezers. The units are available as Mono-block, Split or Modular systems with different installation options. This in turn ensures maximum flexibility for businesses in professional kitchens and anywhere cold storage is essential.

Commercial Transport Refrigeration (Reefer)

In today’s fast paced and inter-connected world, logistics play a crucial role in transporting goods from one place to another in a short time. When it comes to perishable goods, mostly food items, keeping them fresh is very critical owing to the long distances involved in their transportation. In this regard, refrigerated transport has come a long way.

Ampex, provides a complete solution with its distributed brand HWASUNG THERMO, it is the first and number one transport refrigeration manufacturer in Korea that provide complete range of products for various applications in the transport refrigeration industry. They have devoted themselves to the techincal innovation of refrigeration unit for small, medium and heavy duty transportation vehicles and therefore they have made a contribution to the cold chain system in many countries. All their products are CE-certified for their performances and the company has been ISO-9001 certified and also recognised as a “Venture Enterprise” by Korean Government Authority.

Laheri Soni, Sales Manager for Transport Refrigeration Solution, added: “Refrigerated transportation is a vital solution in the cold supple chain. It’s a cost-effective solution to help businesses expand their reach by assuring to maintain the quality of the product to customers. We at Ampex, provide a complete solution for reefers with Hwasung Thermo assisted by highly specialised well-trained professionals, offering exceptional services as well as after sales support for our customers.”

Certified Stellantis Partner

Modifications in any vehicle can be a very complicated process, and Certifications provide recognized verifications of high-quality products, skill and support for quality upfitting. Vehicles dealer in the UAE such as Al Nabooda, Peugeot division part of the Stellantis Group have started recognizing the importance of these certifications and have recently recognized Ampex for its outstanding efforts by awarding it the status of a certified modification partner.

In order to facilitate and accelerate the business growth in Dubai, Ampex has always been at the forefront to streamline and unify various business processes and modernise its operations in order to provide quality products and solutions to its customers. The company today is one of the leading progressive name in its field backed up with a team of 150+ specialized professionals availing thought its vast locations across the region. Maqsood M Bashir, Workshop Manager — Automotive A/C and Transport Refrigeration added: To ensure complete customer satisfaction, it is vital to understand customers, their requirement and educate them if required for making the right selection for their refrigeration requirements.”

