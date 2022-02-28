A Legacy of Excellence

Unyielding support for a better future
Over the last 12 years Al Shirawi Enterprises has seen a growing demand for premium quality transport refrigeration solutions within the region. When we started providing Carrier Transicold refrigeration systems, our customers were mainly from the fabrication and bodybuilding industries. A large number of our customer’s operations revolve around the food chain — from fresh fruit and vegetables to frozen items. We are seeing a growing interest in pharmaceuticals, beverages and other perishable goods too. Our customers are understanding the shelf-life benefits of using refrigerated transportation for their products, especially in the high temperatures of the Middle East.
The number one requirement of our customers is reliability. They need to know that their goods will be transported using the highest quality transport refrigeration technology, and that their cold chain continuity is guaranteed. That’s why our customers repeatedly come back to us for our elite solutions, and superior after sales team who ensure maximum uptime for all our customers through regular maintenance and timely repairs. Safeguarding your products for safe delivery.
Al Shirawi Enterprises provide a range of Carrier Transicold solutions for Trucks, Trailers, Boxes and Vans. Ensuring we have the perfect solution for your operations requirements.
