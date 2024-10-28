A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Tradition

Sanjay L. Jethwani and Vinay D. Jethwani.

For over three decades, Meena Jewellers has been a cherished name among families across the UAE, renowned for its commitment to quality and timeless elegance. Established in 1993, Meena Jewellers has become synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship, purity, and style. Through life's most significant moments — be it weddings, Diwali celebrations, or personal milestones — Meena Jewellers has proudly adorned generations with exquisite jewellery that embodies both tradition and sophistication.

As the Diwali season approaches, Meena Jewellers is thrilled to unveil its latest Diwali and Wedding Collection for 2024. This exquisite collection features a diverse range of gold, diamond, and Polki jewellery, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. Each piece is thoughtfully curated for today’s discerning buyers who appreciate the balance of heritage and modernity.

A Legacy for Every Season

Meena Jewellers has stood the test of time, evolving into a trusted destination for every occasion. Their collections reflect the beauty of life's most cherished moments, understanding that jewellery transcends mere adornment; it symbolizes tradition, elegance, and personal style. The new Diwali and Wedding Collection 2024 showcases intricate Polki necklaces, elegant gold bangles, and dazzling diamond rings — pieces designed to make unforgettable memories, regardless of the occasion.

A Brand Rooted in Fam

Throughout its journey, Meena Jewellers has remained a trusted presence in countless homes across the UAE. Their unwavering dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and timeless elegance has woven them into the fabric of family traditions. As they continue to grow, Meena Jewellers remains committed to the core values of trust, affordability, and exceptional craftsmanship that laid the foundation for their success. Visit Us in Meena Bazaar This Diwali, Meena Jewellers warmly invites everyone to visit their flagship stores in Meena Bazaar. Experience the rich heritage of the Diwali and Wedding Collection 2024, and let them assist you in finding the perfect piece to commemorate your special moments. Don’t miss out on the exciting guaranteed gifts that await you. Celebrate with Guaranteed Gifts This Diwali

This Diwali, Meena Jewellers invites customers to indulge in a shopping experience like no other. With every purchase of over Dh5,000, customers can enjoy guaranteed luxury gifts, including the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung S24 Ultra, iPads, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, free gold bars and much more. This exclusive offer ensures that the shopping experience is as rewarding and luxurious as the jewellery purchased.