A Legacy of Craftmanship

Upholding the motto of ‘Make in India; Market to the world’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been instrumental in the proliferation of Indian jewellery at the global stage
As India marks another glorious Independence Day, Joyalukkas, a beacon of heritage and brilliance, takes immense pride in its roots deeply intertwined with the nation's rich culture. This auspicious occasion is a testament to the values that Joyalukkas holds dear — unity, diversity, and the unbreakable bond between India and the UAE.
Joyalukkas, with its origins firmly rooted in India, has flourished into a global icon, proudly representing the essence of Indian craftsmanship and artistry. The intricately designed jewellery pieces are more than just adornments; they encapsulate India's history, traditions, and the unwavering spirit of its people. Each piece is a masterpiece, a tribute to the land where it all began.
The journey of Joyalukkas also showcases the remarkable ties between India and the UAE. The brand's growth beyond borders is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship, where the UAE has embraced Joyalukkas as a cherished gem in its multicultural tapestry. This unique synergy embodies the harmony that transcends geographical boundaries. Being the ‘world’s favourite jeweller’, Joyalukkas brings forth an exuberant choice of artistic pieces for customers from all walks of life. With a strong heritage and presence, the jewellery brand is committed to offering nothing but the best in gold and diamond jewellery for valued customers. The brand offers some of the best bespoke collections specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers. It has expanded profusely under the visionary leadership of Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas, into a revered global jewellery brand, serving over 10 million customers across 11 countries.
As we unfurl the tricolour and bask in the glory of freedom, Joyalukkas reaffirms its commitment to upholding India's legacy of brilliance and honouring the UAE’s benevolence. Joyalukkas is committed in its mission to ornament the world and will always remain an inspiring symbol of the enduring connections and shared values of two great nations.
Upholding the motto of ‘Make in India; Market to the world’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been instrumental in the proliferation of Indian jewellery at the global stage
The success of the mission would demonstrate India's technological capabilities in space exploration and contribute to the advancement of space technology
With exceptional competence in building materials, ACME Building Materials Trading LLC is known for its customer-centric approach with premium quality products
UAE and India’s expansive economic diplomacy is rooted in synergy and symbiosis
Guided by its strategic commitment to quality, Nikai Group has reached unparalleled heights, fostering goodwill and fortifying ties between India and the UAE
Dr Pradeep Mishra, Resident Manager at LIC International, Dubai, underscores its pivotal role in the life insurance business in helping individuals achieve financial freedom through its innovative products
Hopes are high as the nation continues to embrace opportunities in order to propel growth and boost competitiveness
Navigating the business realm, Dr. Ram Buxani has etched a story of resilience and vision. His ascent from modest origins to a prominent entrepreneur inspires the next generation