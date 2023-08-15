A Legacy of Craftmanship

Over the years, Joyalukkas has risen to great heights along with adhering to the high standards in terms of designs, purity and service

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:27 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM

As India marks another glorious Independence Day, Joyalukkas, a beacon of heritage and brilliance, takes immense pride in its roots deeply intertwined with the nation's rich culture. This auspicious occasion is a testament to the values that Joyalukkas holds dear — unity, diversity, and the unbreakable bond between India and the UAE.

Joyalukkas, with its origins firmly rooted in India, has flourished into a global icon, proudly representing the essence of Indian craftsmanship and artistry. The intricately designed jewellery pieces are more than just adornments; they encapsulate India's history, traditions, and the unwavering spirit of its people. Each piece is a masterpiece, a tribute to the land where it all began.

The journey of Joyalukkas also showcases the remarkable ties between India and the UAE. The brand's growth beyond borders is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship, where the UAE has embraced Joyalukkas as a cherished gem in its multicultural tapestry. This unique synergy embodies the harmony that transcends geographical boundaries. Being the ‘world’s favourite jeweller’, Joyalukkas brings forth an exuberant choice of artistic pieces for customers from all walks of life. With a strong heritage and presence, the jewellery brand is committed to offering nothing but the best in gold and diamond jewellery for valued customers. The brand offers some of the best bespoke collections specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers. It has expanded profusely under the visionary leadership of Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas, into a revered global jewellery brand, serving over 10 million customers across 11 countries.

As we unfurl the tricolour and bask in the glory of freedom, Joyalukkas reaffirms its commitment to upholding India's legacy of brilliance and honouring the UAE’s benevolence. Joyalukkas is committed in its mission to ornament the world and will always remain an inspiring symbol of the enduring connections and shared values of two great nations.