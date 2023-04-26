A Leading Medical University

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:30 AM

Celebrating 24 years of Excellence, Gulf Medical University has grown phenomenally with a vision to be a leading international Academic Health System and a mission to pursue excellence through the integration of health professions' education, translational research, quality healthcare, innovation, and social accountability enhanced by national, international partnerships, community engagement, and strengthening its core niche in the health sector.

GMU has over 3,000 students from more than 95 different nationalities and offers 29 accredited Undergraduate and Graduate programmes run by the six constituent colleges in the field of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences. Graduate programmes are offered in public health, physical therapy, endodontology, periodontics, clinical pharmacy, drug discovery development, healthcare management and economics, health professions education and medical laboratory sciences.

GMU’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Programme outcomes are aligned to the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) Standards. While the Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences Programme is accredited by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), UK in addition to receiving approval from American Society for clinical Pathology International (ASCPi) Board of Certification for licensure under three routes and the university’s PharmD Programme is certified by Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), USA. Thumbay group affiliated academic hospitals are JCI accredited, and Laboratories are CAP accredited, signifying high priority to maintenance of quality.

Founded in 1998, GMU is owned and operated by Thumbay Group, the Dubai-based global conglomerate. With the group’s network of academic hospitals (Thumbay University Hospital-Al Jurf, and Thumbay Hospital Ajman), multispecialty daycare centers, clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic labs etc., which provide training facilities for its students, GMU is one of the biggest success stories in the private Academic Health Professions Education institution across the Middle Eastern region. For more information regarding the programmes, reach us on www.gmu.ac.ae.

Studying at the college of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University has been one of the best decisions in my academic pursuits. The comprehensive curriculum, experienced faculty, and practical learning opportunities prepared me thoroughly to excel in my career as a clinical pharmacist.” — Jameez Ummer, Medical Director, Al Ahali Pharmacy LLC., Dubai, UAE

