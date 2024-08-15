A Journey of Memes to Mainstream

Rohit Bharati and Mahak Sharma

What started as a whimsical meme page on social media has now evolved into a thriving business venture, thanks to the vision and perseverance of Rohit Bharati and Mahak Sharma. tidding, which began as a platform for sharing humorous content, has transformed into a prominent advertising and social media agency, capturing the attention and admiration of many in the UAE and beyond.

The Genesis of tidding

"tidding was supposed to be just a meme page, at least that was the initial thought. But Mahak knew it was capable of much more than that. As and when the importance of social media in UAE grew and brands started understanding the power individuals hold, we started getting approached for collaborations," Rohit explains. This revelation marked the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey, turning what was once a casual pastime into a full-fledged business.

The Leap into Entrepreneurship

In the early days, the business evolved organically. "In the beginning, it was all random and a very 'as and when' kind of a situation. Eventually, it all became more streamlined and we realised this is proper work especially because of the time and effort it involved and of course the income it generated," Mahak continues. Recognising the potential, Rohit and Mahak decided to take a leap of faith and dedicate themselves to entrepreneurship full-time.

Overcoming Challenges

Transitioning from content creators to business owners was not without its hurdles. Rohit reflects, "The seriousness of it. When you are just a content creator, it could be all fun and games but when that fun becomes work and suddenly you are responsible for a team, you tend to get a bit serious and disciplined. Obviously, balancing that is the key because remember, our work will only work if we continue to have fun."

Maintaining this balance has been crucial to their success. By fostering a work environment that encourages creativity and enjoyment, they have managed to keep the essence of Tidding intact while scaling their business operations.

Leveraging Personal Brand

The strong personal brand they built on social media has been instrumental in their entrepreneurial journey. Mahak notes: "When people know you, a lot of doors automatically open. Five years ago when I would approach someone to handle their social media, they might not even respond to me, but today it's a different story. And this would be the case with every creator, who has an organic following."

Their growing reputation has made it easier to forge partnerships and attract clients, demonstrating the power of a well-established personal brand in facilitating business growth.

Strategic Growth

Despite their success, Rohit and Mahak have adopted a cautious approach to growth. "Honestly, so far we haven't used any strategy. The work speaks for itself. We do plan to promote our social media agency (Tring Studios) on our social channels (Tidding) though but only when we are capable of handling those many number of clients," Mahak says. This measured approach ensures they maintain the quality of their work and do not overextend their resources. Pivotal Moments A key moment in their journey came when Mahak formally asked Rohit to join Tidding full-time. "When Mahak formally asked me to quit work and join her in tidding as a full-time employee, that was a serious and funny moment at the same time. Serious because I have been working since 2010, so quitting work would mean letting go of a lot of things but mostly salary. And funny because I am the one who founded Tidding, so Mahak is possibly the first person in the world to hire the founder of the company," Rohit recounts. Authenticity and Business Demands Balancing authenticity with business demands has been another challenge. Rohit explains: "Staying true to yourself can cost you in both departments. A lot of followers might not like your perspective and could unfollow you, many businesses do not agree with your approach and hence might not sign a deal. But, in the long run, whatever followers and brands you collect, they stick with you." Their commitment to authenticity has paid off, attracting a loyal following and like-minded brands. "We have been fortunate with the kind of following we have built on Tidding and the type of brands we have worked with. They say your vibe attracts your tribe and you are just kidding when you are with tidding," he adds.

Rohit Bharati and Mahak Sharma’s journey with tidding reflects their power of vision, perseverance, and staying true to oneself. From a simple meme page to a successful social media agency, their story is an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to turn their passions into thriving businesses. As they continue to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape, their authenticity and dedication to their craft remain at the heart of their success.