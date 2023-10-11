A Journey of Learning and Growth

Rixos Hotels leads the way in responsible hospitality with prestigious GSTC certification
Dubai Gem Private School was founded in 1973 as a nursery in a villa with twenty students. Today, the school occupies an impressive location on Oud Metha, offers an internationally recognised UK curriculum and has students from FS1 to Year 13.
Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) sets standards for the learning, development and care of children in FS1 and culminates with the A levels in Year 13. The school is affiliated to the Cambridge International Examinations, Edexcel (Pearson)-UK and is recognised by the Ministry of Education, Dubai.
Students pass rate in Board Examinations is 99-100%. Students achieving A*-B grades in IGCSE is 80% and in A Level it is above 60%. Our A-level graduates gain admission into well-reputed universities worldwide.
Today in every corridor, every classroom, at every table, sits a student, hopeful and ambitious about their future. Since its inception, the school community has remained committed to creating an environment where students are known, supported, challenged, and encouraged to grow. There remains an ongoing commitment to be innovative and sensitive to the changing needs of the whole school community.
Admissions are open for Foundation Stage to Year 10 for the current academic (2023 -2024) till February 2024.
Admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 will begin in February 2024.
Admissions forms are available online on the school website: www.dubaigem.ae
