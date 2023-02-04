A Household Name

Don Gamini Kannangara, Managing Director, Frico International LLC

Over the course of four decades, the Sri Lankan company has come to occupy a special place in the hearts of the expatriate community in the UAE due to its brilliant reputation

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Frico International, a Sri Lankan-owned company established in 1983, would like to take this opportunity to extend its warm wishes and congratulations to the Sri Lankan expatriate community residing in the UAE on the 75th celebration of the country’s Independence on February 4. As a Sri Lankan company, our pride in Sri Lanka files ever higher and sails steady together, with our hopes and dreams for its bright future. We join hands with our partners in the Sri Lankan-based, Trico Global Network, spanning 25 countries around the world to celebrate our nation’s 75th Independence Day.

Frico International began its freight forwarding and logistics activities as the pioneer in the door-to-door personal effects and relocations business in service to the Sri Lankan expatriate community residing here in the UAE. Along with our expansion to other areas, this remains an integral part of our services. These same door-to-door services are now trusted by over a million Nepali, Indonesian, and Filipino expatriates based in the UAE via Frico International and around the world through the Trico Global Network.

Over the last four decades in the UAE, Frico has become and maintained the honour of being the trusted and most reliable cargo partner for Sri Lankan citizens and businesses overseas with our branch network covering all seven Emirates and being members of door-to-door logistics networks covering every country in the world for all logistics requirements.

The trust placed in us by our compatriots is of paramount importance to us and our engagement in the community extends in many forms over the decade. We see being the organisers, sponsors or participants of various cultural and sporting events held annually as part of our core responsibility to the Sri Lankan expatriate community. Helping our compatriots maintain a link to our beloved homeland and fostering a strong sense of solidarity in our home away from home is a part of our company’s Corporate Social Responsibility. Frico’s longevity is a testament to our reputation as a household name in the community, and the result of our constant innovation in our service offerings and the utmost care we show towards our customers.

The UAE has been a land of opportunity for countless Sri Lankans. As Frico International celebrates its 40th year in the UAE, we would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for making this our second home. Happy 75th Sri Lankan Independence Day from Frico International, a member of the Trico Global Network.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com