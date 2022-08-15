A Household Name

Kamal Vachani, Group Director at Al Maya Group

Over the years, the brand has maintained its reputation as one of the leading conglomerates

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Al Maya FMCG Company LLC is the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai-based business conglomerate Al Maya group. It was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering business person, the late L K Pagarani. Today, it has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands.

The group has always given preference to the brands originating from India. Some of the notable brands in its portfolio are KLF Coconut Oil, Society Tea, Gowardhan Ghee and Paneer, Kohinoor Paneer, Aeroplane Pickles, Bikano, RRO Mustard Oil, Kamasutra, Horlicks, Rajnigandha, Tulsi, Dairy Max etc. As stated by Kamal Vachani, Group Director at Al Maya Group, the group will keep supporting brands originating from India.

The group’s vision is to be ‘the most admired FMCG distribution company in the GCC region‘. The emphasis is on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through the integration of modern information technology and innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure of the company.

The group has state-of-the art warehousing facilities in the GCC region including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, ensuring timely delivery of goods to its customers across the region. The facilities comply with international food safety management standards and are accredited with various certifications. It has a dedicated and experienced team to cater to the needs of the customers within the specified time period. The company has also invested substantially towards information technology by having the latest mobile sales force automation (mSFA) system and merchandising solution for its sales and merchandising team.

The key pillars of its distribution capabilities are financial strength, world class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long standing business relationship with its trade channel partners and most importantly, well experienced, competent and dedicated team of professionals. It has a well-defined route to market approach covering all channels across the region viz. modern trade, co-operatives, traditional trade, petrol station and food service channels. In order to provide world class food and non-food products to its customers, it has recently launched several of the new brands in different categories.

Al Maya FMCG Distribution considers itself as a brand builder in the respective markets. It actively participates in annual business plan and strategy to launch new products, channel specific strategies, forecasting, budgeting, inventory planning, effective implementation of promotional activities, numeric and weighted distribution reach, sales analysis, provides timely reports, market intelligence and services to its valued business partners.

The group prides on its achievements and has firm plans to grow the business in the coming period under the able guidance of its leadership team. Over the years Al Maya FMCG Distribution has been recognised as a preferred a trusted business partner by its associates.

—ali@khaleejtimes.com