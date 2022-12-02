A Homegrown Brand

Bringing a three-decade tradition of excellence, the furniture brand brings curated items to make your living spaces glow

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

Casa Lusso brings with it a heritage of over 30 years in the UAE furniture industry. A subsidiary of the Slovenian Furniture Group, Casa Lusso was launched in February 2019 with the aim to bring consumers luxurious and on-trend solutions that are set to redefine their home or workspace.

Located in the heart of Barsha on Umm Suqiem street, Casa Lusso’s two stores offer modern-fusion collections that bring international styles of furniture to your doorstep. Each item has been carefully and creatively handpicked by our in-house designer and has a story to tell. The brand promises to glamourise any living space with its unique and stylish solutions at prices that ‘won’t break your bank’ and ‘will keep your pocket happy’. Whether you are a minimalist, or a lover of opulence, Casa Lusso has something to offer to everyone. The brand’s tastefully curated luxury collections of furniture will leave you spoilt for choice.

Keeping a tab on the market’s pulse, the brand takes pride in putting its customer at the heart of everything it does. Every product can be personalised to suit the taste of a customer. Whether it is the colour or texture, Casa Lusso’s fabric studio, offers a wide array of options to help you customise your drapery and upholstery requirements to suit your preferences. From roman blinds, to graceful sheers, venetian blinds or regular curtains, the team at Casa Lusso, have all your needs covered. Offering both commercial and residential solutions, Casa Lusso, thrives on providing the best and innovative products and solutions to all its clients.

To learn more, visit: www.casalusso.ae