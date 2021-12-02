A Home Away From Home

When asked about a ‘model nation’, the UAE finding fits with the response to where one would choose to live
India Club was formally inaugurated on August 15, 1964, India’s Independence Day on a piece of land gifted by the late Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Over the years, the club has put behind it many successful years, offering its 8,000 members a wide spectrum of sports, entertainment, leisure facilities and superb cuisine. It is a non-profit sharing organisation having 14 founding members and 11 Board of Directors and a CEO. The India Club provides its members with top class facilities in the field of sports, social amenities, entertainment, recreation and promotion of business.
India Club has state-of-the-art sports and health facilities comparable to the best in the world and it is the largest social club of the Indian diaspora. The Club conducts many sports tournaments throughout the year besides imparting coaching to its members and also celebrates all the major and most of the minor Indian festivals at the club.
The India Club has become the first Club anywhere to be awarded ISO 9001:2000 accreditation by Lloyds’ register for quality assurance. Furthermore, the Club was awarded the DQAP in the tourism sector for the year 2008. It is also a member of the Dubai Services Excellence Scheme.
The club has a Members Networking Centre (MNC) that has been created to enable its members to network. The MNC also organises a number of seminars/luncheons at the Club which are attended by eminent personalities. The Business Centre of the MNC was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of DNATA and Emirates Group.
