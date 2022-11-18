A Global UK Degree In Dubai

Find out why starting your UK degree in January 2023 is the right choice for you

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

September isn’t the only time in the academic year when you can start university! At Middlesex University Dubai, we offer two flexible intakes to suit you. Here’s why starting your British university education in January 2023 with us is the right choice for you.

Fast track your education

When you start the International Foundation Programme (IFP) or an Undergraduate degree this January, you’ll complete your first year in time to progress to the next year of study in September 2023. This means you’ll finish your degree at the same time as those who started in September.

A British degree is globally recognised

Known for its academic rigour, relevant, impactful research excellence and careers-led curriculum, the Middlesex three-year UK Honours degree is considered globally as excellent preparation for building the skills and industry network you need for a successful career.

Affordable education thanks to our excellent scholarships and study grants

Our advantageous range of scholarships and grants for all learners are designed to reward your diverse talents and make a UK education more accessible. Speak to our Admissions Team about your eligibility today or visit us at our Open Days.

Choose from a wide range of UK-accredited programmes to suit your ambitions

Many of our top Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses are available in January 2023, including Business, Education, Data Science and more. The Middlesex IFP also takes only 30 weeks and acts as a pathway to Undergraduate study in the September intake.

Part-time UK Master’s without a career break

Catering to the needs of professional learners, our Master’s programmes are delivered in the evenings between 6.30 pm and 9.30 pm, making them perfect for those with work or family commitments.

World-class facilities in the heart of Dubai

With two campuses in Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, we’re located close to major business hubs such as Media City and Internet City. Our campus facilities offer state-of-the-art learning and social spaces that redefine the university experience, including a dedicated Social Hub with an arcade, gym, dance studio, and other sports facilities.

We’re famous for our student experience

With over 4,500 students from 118+ nationalities, we’re a 5-Star KHDA institution that has been recognised as Dubai’s largest British university for two consecutive years. We offer an unrivalled student experience, with clubs, sports, internships, and events that provide the opportunity to build your CV and professional profile and make new friends.

Become a leader in your chosen field

Taught by industry experts, you will learn the latest knowledge in your field through international field trips, internships, and the chance to take part in industry competitions. Our Careers and Employability Services team will support you to expand your network, hone your career skills, and access graduate opportunities with top global employers.

Transfer your credits abroad

Do you have the travel bug? Transfer your credits abroad in your second undergraduate year to locations like the UK and Mauritius, both of which are home to global Middlesex University campuses.

Discover what it’s like to study at Middlesex University Dubai at one of our upcoming Open Days. Learn more at www.mdx.ac.ae/opendays.

Dr. Cedwyn Fernandes

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of

Middlesex University Dubai

University is all about discovering who you are and who you want to be. Our student experience will empower you to figure this out: we’ll support you every step of the way and provide endless opportunities for you to build experience and try out different career pathways. At Middlesex University Dubai, you will benefit from world-class teaching and learning and an excellent and thriving campus life at both Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, allowing you to be part of a wider global student community. Every year, I see new students join us. It is a pleasure to witness them all thrive and find success. I invite you to join our student community and study your quality UK degree with us this January 2023.”

Jai Kachhaliya

BA Honours Business Management (Marketing), Year 2

Studying at Middlesex University is an unforgettable experience and is so much more than essays and exams. Being proactive in the social clubs, I got to be part of the Student Council in my first year and now I'm the coordinator for the Culinary Club. We have weekly events on campus, outdoor trips, and celebrations for all the festivals and occasions together. Being a Middlesex student has taught me discipline, friendship, sincerity, dedication, and more.”