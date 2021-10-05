A global trend on the rise

Gain immigration support from WWICS, who are well-respected consultants in the industry

The massive volatility driven by Covid-19 has pushed the international demand for investment migration programmes on the strongest growth path it has seen over the past two decades.

As the world emerges from the pandemic, the high-net-worth individuals are actively looking to access global business, career, and lifestyle opportunities for themselves and their families by investing in an alternative residency or citizenship.

According to World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS), the world’s largest immigration group with strong expertise and specialisation in the investment immigration industry, the number of applications for Turkish Citizenship by Investment (CBI) rose steeply. In the period from March 2020 to May 2020, Turkey’s monthly CBI application approvals averaged 1333. Similarly, Vanuatu and Dominica Citizenship by Investment programmes saw a rise in demand too. The Vanuatu Government’s revenues from the CBI programme were 26 per cent higher in 2020 than in 2019.

Commenting on the same, Waquar Karim, Vice President, WWICS said, “The unexpected and unprecedented events of 2020 have certainly acted as a driver of migration industry growth, putting a spotlight on many push factors like political and economic instability with access to better education opportunities and world-class healthcare facilities becoming issues of greater concern than ever before.”

Popular second passports and best investment destinations

Caribbean CBI programmes: British Commonwealth passports have gained immense popularity over the decades due to numerous benefits ranging from attractive tax regimes to visa-free travel. The Caribbean country of Grenada has a treaty agreement with the United States that allows the citizens of Grenada to operate a substantial business in the US on an E-2 visa. Therefore, investing in Grenada citizenship is a fast-track solution for those wishing to enter the US market just in a matter of months.

US EB 5: The EB-5 investment programme is a fast and reliable way to obtain the US Green Card or Permanent Residency. The current reduced minimum investment requirement of $500,000 creates a very opportune time for investors to file an I-526 petition and get a US Green Card for a fraction of the previously prevailing investment requirement of $900,000.

Canada: There are manifold options available for those who are looking for a pathway to immigrate to Canada as an entrepreneur or investor. These budding entrepreneurs with an innovative business plan can benefit from Canada’s Startup Visa programme while various Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) Entrepreneur Streams allow investors to run their own business or invest in an existing business and get Canadian permanent residence. The most significant factor behind PNP’s increasing popularity is the relaxing requirements and criteria these streams have in terms of Language Proficiency and Level of Education. Some of these programmes such as the Yukon Business Nominee stream do not need the applicant to conduct mandatory exploratory visits as well.

Australia: One of the world’s most robust economies, Australia offers great opportunities for international businesses to grow. The Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visa allows applicants to own and manage a business in Australia and stay in the country for five years.

North Macedonia: A fairly new entrant in the investment migration domain, North Macedonia Citizenship-by-Investment Program offer excellent opportunities for investors to acquire the second passport of one of the Balkan nations. Becoming a citizen of North Macedonia has a number of benefits such as free primary and secondary education, access to better healthcare, lucrative business opportunities with low corporate and personal income tax.

