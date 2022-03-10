A Generation of Heritage Guardians and Global Thinkers

Dr. Connie Weiner, Director General, Al Ittihad Private School – Jumeira details the thought process behind the exemplary teaching programmes

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 11:18 AM

Al Ittihad Private School–Jumeira opened its doors in 1998 and serves a community of over 2,800 students. We are one of the premier Emirati private schools in Dubai, offering an American curriculum, following a standards-based US curricular programme (California and MOE standards), designed to prepare students for post-secondary education. IPS-J is an inclusive school offering a learning support programme, which enables the admissions of a managed number of students requiring learning support at each grade level. IPS-J promotes high academic standards, global citizenship and responsibility within a supportive learning community that is deeply grounded in the UAE’s rich heritage and culture. We offer a student-centered approach to learning and teaching. Our curriculum allows students to develop and commit to the understandings, skills and dispositions of heritage guardians, global citizenship, leadership, creativity, innovation, and sustainability.

Over the last year, our facilities are being upgraded and expanded. All labs have been renovated and new Design Technology and Food Technology labs have been added. Furthermore, plans have been approved for secondary library renovation as well as a new elementary building with additional 14 classrooms, library, and a multipurpose gym.

We offer an inclusive education as the core to addressing the diversity of the learners, believing that teaching children with special educational needs (at risk, determined or gifted/ talented) are the responsibility of the members who belong to this community. Our highly qualified teachers aim to create a least-restrictive learning environment which is flexible enough to meet the needs of all members of our school community. Our Inclusion Department is divided into three units: Special Educational Needs Unit, Gifted and Talented Unit, and Counseling Unit. Support is provided in different ways such as: one to one support classes, small group support classes, and direct and indirect mainstream support.

IPS-J Activities Department strives to enhance and improve the physical and intellectual abilities of students and supports students’ wellbeing and growth through several programmes throughout the year. Our after school activities programme offers a variety of sports including paddle, tennis, swimming, gymnastics, ballet, roller skating, basketball and football. Furthermore, field trips enrich our student’s learning experiences outside of the classroom walls. As we prepare our future leaders, innovators, and global thinkers, students are encouraged to participate in different competitions in the UAE such as Air Show, Expo Young Innovators, Young Entrepreneurs, and more. Our students in grades 6 to 12 have the opportunity to participate in Model United Nations (MUN) conferences to further strengthen their leadership skills.